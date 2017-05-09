To get the lowdown on what’s up with landscape design, on consecutive April days in Toronto – snowdrops and crocuses fading, daffodils and hyacinths abloom – I met with a pair of experts from two notable firms. They are Lisa Rapoport, partner, and Eric Klaver, senior landscape architect, Plant Architect Inc., an interdisciplinary, 18-member firm that branches into the domains of architecture, landscape, ecology, furniture, art and graphic design; and Joel Loblaw, principal, and Margaret Curtis, designer consultant, Joel Loblaw Inc., with a full-time staff of six, “creating imaginative outdoor spaces that take you places.” Following are seven major trends we identified, along with a few extra observations.

Make an entrance

This front garden by Plant Architect is layered with a sequence of limestone walls with built-in lights and planting of perennials; referencing the existing limestone stoop, these walls offer an abstract, crisp and modern organization of perennials for the soft planting and an existing grove of mature apple trees. Peter Legris

Homeowners who’ve created a green oasis out back are learning not to neglect the front of house: It’s not enough to plunk three or four matching evergreens in and have done with it. Plant Architect likes to hint at the good things to come – inside the house and out back – by creating a memorable streetscape, which “brings the street to the house,” as Rapoport puts it.

Weathered steel rules

On a rooftop patio by Joel Loblaw, weathered-steel planters define and create different spaces. They also provide some welcome colour in winter. Virginia Macdonald Photographer Inc.

Both Plant Architect and Joel Loblaw like to use weathered steel (also known as COR-TEN, a trademarked name owned by U.S. Steel), a group of steel alloys that form a stable rust-like appearance after years of exposure to the weather. “You don’t have to refinish it,” Rapoport says. “You can use it in a way that’s really tough, but it can also be soft: warm and fuzzy.” Adds Loblaw: “Because of the climate, we have a limited exterior palette: wood, stone, plants and steel. Weathered steel brings a warmth to the garden.” He warns, though, that it’s best used sparingly.

No symmetry here

To offset the satisfying symmetry of a Georgian-style house, Plant Architect introduces asymmetrical and interlinked paths as well as a highly varied palette of perennials for colour and interest. A small garden neatly separates walkway and driveway. The “perennial green thumb” of the owner will keep it looking its best. Peter Legris

Asymmetry is where it’s at, unless used in moderation and/or you live in the Palace of Versailles. Not only is near-perfect symmetry difficult to achieve and maintain, it can come across as fussy and old-fashioned. Asymmetry = modern.

All together now

Harmonizing in front of this Toronto Tudor are Karl Foerster grass, white echinacea (or coneflower), white astilbe and yew hedging (with a healthy hydrangea bush in the back, close to the house). Brenda Lui

Loblaw and his gang are minimalists. They swear by restricting the plant palette and planting en masse, which keeps things “simple, contemporary and calming,” Curtis says. “We like to layer, using structured and loose plantings to complement our designs. We often use double rows of hedges or cubes of hedging.”

Practise your fencing

In this artful pool-and-garden environment by Plant Architect, the horizontal fencing “fades” upward. Peter Legris

Rapoport observes that a) no one seems to want vertical fencing any more; and b) she has no idea why that has come to be. “People think that horizontal means modern,” she says, and it’s hard not to agree. Whatever the style, though, fencing should not overwhelm, but rather “form a crisp envelope for the garden and stand as a backdrop.”

Joel Loblaw agrees that fencing should know its place. He and his staff often recommend “staining out” fences (especially existing ones that may be structurally sound, but a little dated) to a darker colour. Says Curtis, “We find they disappear in the landscape and act as a backdrop setting off the planting.”

Divide and conquer

This Plant Architect garden is terraced with three zones: a large lawn and herb garden for play; multilevel decks interwoven with shade plantings and trees, which connect the interior living space with the outdoor area by way of seating; and a lower parking level at the lane. Art chosen by the homeowner adds a little extra zing. Peter Legris

If you have a large backyard, both Plant Architect and Joel Loblaw suggest creating separate zones.

Joel Loblaw and company are fond of creating a “room” within the garden using privacy screens, in glass (frosted or etched) or wood.

Says Margaret Curtis: “Here, we’ve used a frosted-glass panel that is lightweight and also attracts the light.” Earth Inc

You must remember this

Says Loblaw, with conviction: “There should always be room for a zinger.” He means a special feature in your garden that is instantly memorable. A light cube – a Loblaw favourite – does the trick. Says Curtis: “Our light cubes act as subtle beacons in the garden, as a simple object or as a functional piece, such as a coffee table.”

For Loblaw, fire not water is the favoured element to create a special feature. A fire pit, he argues, is not only easy to use and maintain but also offers all-season enjoyment; while water features often wind up breaking down.

A fire pit in a city backyard – adding interest to the garden year-round – evokes a spirit of Muskoka. Brenda Liu

ET CETERA

Our home and native plants

These days everyone wants to use native plants in their gardens – which is a happy development – but both firms prefer a mix of natives and non-natives.

Up on the roof

Rooftop gardens are another positive development. However, be aware that if you fail to protect the integrity of the roof and structural components under the garden, you’re in for a world of grief.

How low can you go?

Yes, you can have a low-maintenance garden, which is not the same as a no-maintenance garden. A little tending every week does wonders.

Loblaw’s a fan

Joel Loblaw also likes: polished concrete (though it can crack in our climate); plinths; sunken patios; and arbours for structure.

Rapoport’s not a fan

When asked if there are any trends she loathes, Lisa Rapoport pauses for a moment, then stretches her answer to three separate one-word sentences, fairly dripping with contempt. “Condo. Amenity. Style.” She shudders and laughs. “High-end, characterless, generic modernism.”