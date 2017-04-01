IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Issues that once might have caused you serious concern will be dealt with quickly and efficiently in the months ahead. Your mind is working on such a high level now that few things will faze you. The tougher the challenge the more you will like it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may have accomplished more than you expected over the past week or so but that is not an excuse to slow down. Keep the momentum going and keep moving in the direction of your dreams – it won’t take much to make them come true.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The thing to bear in mind this weekend is that everyone is different and everyone has their own talents and abilities. You may be able to focus for long periods of time but others are not as single-minded as you, so make allowances.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

A friend or relative will let you down at the last moment this weekend but don’t make a big deal of it. In the greater scheme of things it is of only minor importance, so let it go and just reschedule your plans for a later date.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Someone in a position of authority will stop you from following through on your plans this weekend and, of course, you will be annoyed. Over the longer-term though you may be quite glad that your actions were restricted, so don’t get too angry.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Others may say that you need to work harder to get back on schedule but that’s not true at all. You won’t lose ground if you take things easy over the next 48 hours – on the contrary, it will refresh you and make even more possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you believe that someone is trying to cheat you then you must get tough with them. If you let them get away with it this time they will think they can get away with it every time, so put your foot down now so that they won’t try it on again in the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to take the easy option and let others make decisions for you but you have done that a bit too often of late. It’s time to take back control and take your responsibilities seriously. You’ve followed long enough – now take the lead again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Give of your best over the next 48 hours – anything less will feel like you are cheating. There is more than enough time to finish what you are working on but you must get serious about it now. The days will pass quicker than you imagine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The sun remains in the most dynamic area of your chart for quite a while yet, so keep up the pace you are travelling at and don’t slow down for anyone. You don’t have to feel sorry for those you leave behind. Would they feel sorry for you?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A little bit of thought will go a long way this weekend, especially if you are the kind of Capricorn who tends to act first and worry about the consequences later. Try not to say anything that might hurt the feelings of less thick-skinned individuals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Avoid people who are unnecessarily melodramatic and situations that could easily spiral out of control. Whatever happens this weekend, be it good or be it bad, stay calm and stay focused on the fact that nothing is worth getting too excited about.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

There is a small but worrying possibility that jealousy could raise its ugly head this weekend. If you notice that you are having negative thoughts about someone who has done you no harm it might be because you are resentful of their success. Get over it!

