IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

How tolerant are you? How patient are you? How forgiving are you? Yes, these are qualities you need to develop and the challenges that come your way over the next 12 months will help you to understand why they are so important.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

It may annoy you to realize that you have lost out but you have only yourself to blame. People you can trust did warn you not to go it alone but you didn’t listen and now you have to pick up the pieces. Get it right next time.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Yes, all things are possible but that does not mean you HAVE to try everything at once. Identify your priorities and stick with them all through the week. The more others tempt you to try other things the more single-minded you must be.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you act in haste today you will almost certainly regret it tomorrow. Despite what others might tell you there is no need to rush, neither in your work nor in your private affairs. You will accomplish more if you sit back and let things happen.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

It’s good of you to want to help other people but the planets indicate you will help them more if you leave well alone now. People progress quicker best by making mistakes and once you recognize that fact you won’t be so eager to “save” them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You are always on the lookout for new heights to conquer and new horizons to explore and no one will be in the least bit surprised if you achieve something remarkable. Be proud of what you accomplish but don’t let it go to your head.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Always trust your instincts, even when they point you in the opposite direction to where everyone else is going. Deep down you know that whatever risks you take over the next few days will pay off. Money plans are also under excellent stars.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The approaching full moon suggests you have made some sort of mistake. But so what? Everyone who tries new things gets it wrong occasionally and no matter how many times things went wrong in the past the future is yours to command.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Put what others expect of you out of your mind and focus on what you expect of yourself. This is one of those times when you must consciously put your own interests first. You don’t have to be nasty about it but take more and give less.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may not be the sort to back out of a fight but the planets warn if you go head-to-head with a rival over the next 48 hours you could come out a poor second best. Why not look for ways you can work together instead? It’s good politics.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You must get any bad feelings you may be harbouring into the open where they can be dealt with. Your way with words will help others understand why you feel hard done by and what you require to be able to feel good about yourself again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The only thing that is holding you back from reaching your potential is fear of failure. The approaching full moon will in some way or other encourage you to get past that fear and put your work before the world. The world will applaud.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

By all means give your opinion on a disagreement of some kind, if asked, but don’t go any further than that. If you give even the slightest hint that you favour one side over the other you are sure to make enemies, and you really don’t need that.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error