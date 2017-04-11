IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday will tempt you to look back and wonder what might have been if you had done this or done that but it’s a complete waste of time. What’s done is done and cannot be undone. It’s what you do next that matters.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Avoid all kinds of hazardous activities over the next 24 hours. A full moon in your opposite sign warns you are likely to come off second best in situations where you are not in full control of events. Play it safe Aries, just this once.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have a lot to smile about at the moment and there will be even more good news before the end of the week. Today, however, you must be cautious, especially on the work front where, if you take on too much, you could be a casualty!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You will be called on to calm things down today, which is amusing seeing as it is you who usually stirs things up! The full moon warns you need to take a balanced view of certain disputes – do NOT favour one side more than the other.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

What happens over the next 24 hours will wake you up to the fact that you have been a bit too limited in your thinking of late. If you insist on looking in one direction only then your horizons will inevitably be narrower than they need to be.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Other people will try to judge you today but you must make it clear to them that you do not recognize their authority. Only you know what it is you have been trying to do and therefore only you can decide if your efforts have been a success.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It may be understandable that you want to shield someone you love from the consequences of their actions but in the long-term it’s a bad idea. A bit of tough love is called for today, the kind you will be thanked for one day in the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Others are impressed by your can-do attitude but because there is a full moon in your sign you must not make too many promises or commitments. Certain people’s emotional reactions could put a damper on your efforts to reach your goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will need to call on some powerful friends for assistance. They will, of course, be happy to help but are more likely to do so if you don’t come on too strong. Try not to make it sound as if you are making demands – they won’t like that.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Try to slow things down a bit today. If you move too fast you could find that your plans don’t work out the way you anticipated. Nothing is so urgent that it has to be done this very minute. Take your time and get it right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A full moon in the career area of your chart suggests that others have the upper hand at the moment but your strength and staying power will help you get back on top again. Overcoming obstacles, both real and imagined, is what you do best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There are things going on behind the scenes that will change your circumstances dramatically over the next few weeks, so don’t take anything too seriously and don’t make changes when you don’t have to. Everything will make sense in the fullness of time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If certain people hint that they will do things for you if you do things for them first that’s a sure sign that you cannot trust them. Put your own needs first over the next 24 hours. Look out for No. 1 – because no one else will.

