IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something you have been dreaming about for years is closer to reality than it has ever been before, so put your doubts behind you and devote yourself to it body and soul. The time for dithering is over – be decisive and make it happen.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Just because you have strong opinions about certain issues does not mean others will agree with you. In fact you can expect some serious disagreements over the next few days, especially over matters of authority. Ultimately, the only power you have is over yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Try not to get too caught up in details today. Promise yourself that you will not get entangled in trivia and that you will make a conscious effort to raise your sights to see the bigger picture. Expand your awareness, don’t limit it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You talk a good fight but do you have the stomach to actually take on people who are bigger and better connected than you? You will get the chance to answer that question today, and in doing so answer a good few of your critics as well.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Tensions that were bubbling under the surface for some time have now burst through and the results are messy to say the least. The good news is you no longer have to worry about holding in negative emotions – they’re all on the outside now!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Once again you have demonstrated your knack for being in the right place at the right time and while others may resent you waltzing in and taking over there is nothing they can do about it, so ignore them. You are and always will be a winner.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The more certain individuals complain that you are not being fair with them the more convinced you will be that you are doing the right thing. The simple fact is you owe them nothing, so if you want to give them nothing that’s fine.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

It’s not often you allow yourself to get emotional but in recent days you have barely been able to control yourself. Now that the full moon is past its peak you will start to calm down again – and you may need to rebuild a few relationships too!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It’s not often you change your opinion about something – why should you when you are always in the right? – but at some stage today you will realize that you have been a bit too narrow-minded. Be big enough to admit you made a mistake.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You have made a number of sacrifices in recent weeks and you will be asked to make another one today. Think carefully before doing so. At some point you are going to have to put your foot down and say “no more”. That point could be now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may be a stickler for obeying the rules, but there are times when it is right to cut corners or take shortcuts and such a time is now. You are a free and independent human being and can decide for yourself what is right and what is wrong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Think carefully before you make your next move because it could have a knock-on effect on a large number of people. Even the smallest act on your part will have significant repercussions today, so take your time and get it right.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Some things in life are easy to understand and some things make no sense at all and the events of the past few days clearly fall in the latter category. Don’t try to rationalize what just happened – face it, accept it and then move on.

