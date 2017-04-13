IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Think before you speak and act this year, especially when dealing with people in positions of power. If you come on too strong they may think you are trying to undermine their authority. Most likely you are, but don’t be so blatant about it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

There is precious little you cannot do if you put your mind to it – so put your mind to it! For best results don’t do what others expect you to do, do what will have a positive and lasting impact on both your personal life and your career.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Do you have what it takes? Of course you do. Unfortunately you also have a few doubts and if you let them get out of hand they could hold you back from fulfilling your potential. With your skill and staying power those doubts have no right to exist.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

So many opportunities are available to you now but you must make a conscious decision about which of them you are going to devote your time and energy to. The secret of success is to choose a path and stick to it. So get choosing!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

This is a really good time to think about moving in a new career direction. The planets indicate that if you have the courage to embark on something different over the next few days it will work out better than you thought possible. Be bold and take the plunge.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in your fellow fire sign of Aries will inspire you to expand your horizons and widen your scope of activity. Leos are always adventurous but this time you could find yourself in places you had no idea existed. Explore new worlds.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will be tempted to take some kind of gamble today and most likely it will pay off. If your sixth sense tells you to take a chance on what others believe is a lost cause you must not ignore it. You won’t just win big, you’ll win huge.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You will get the chance to improve a relationship that has been going through a tough time of late. You may not be able to take back what has already been said but you can say something new to defuse the situation. “Sorry” would be a good start.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may feel comfortable with your usual routine but you know it is time for a change. It won’t be easy having to give up something you are so used to but in a matter of weeks, if not days, you will feel better for it. Adapt and thrive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

These are exciting times for everyone but especially for you, and the current cosmic outlook guarantees some remarkable developments over the next few days. The most important thing is that you believe in yourself, because that makes everything possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may not be the sort to get involved in other people’s affairs but the fact is a situation that has little to do with you personally is beginning to have an impact on your own dealings. Like it or not you will get mixed up in it today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Life will be anything but predictable between now and the weekend and even you will be surprised by some of the things which occur. You won’t be scared by them though – there is nothing you like better than seeing the old order in turmoil.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You will find yourself at odds with the accepted way of doing things today and you will rather enjoy stirring things up. You may put a few noses out of joint, maybe even make a new enemy, but that’s okay – it means you are making your mark.

