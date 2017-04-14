IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday means it is time to stop following the herd and to start moving in a completely new direction. You may feel unsure which way to go to begin with but the deeper you, the real you, knows the way, so just walk.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You have rarely been one to follow the rules and today’s sun-Uranus link will make it even less likely than usual that you will conform. What others expect of you is of no consequence at all. But what is it you expect of yourself?

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

It’s okay to have doubts but it’s not okay to let those doubts paralyze you with fear. The planets urge you to choose a path and follow it through to the end, ignoring your doubts and truly believing it will lead you to success. And it will.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The advice you receive from a friend may be well intentioned but if your sixth sense tells you it is wrong feel free to ignore it. If you listen to your instincts today you won’t go far wrong. If you listen to other people you won’t go anywhere!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Decide what is your most important goal then go all out to reach it, regardless of what others might say and regardless of any threats that people in positions of power may send your way. Once you make up your mind no power on Earth can stop you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

By all means be daring today. The sun, your ruler, linked to changes planet Uranus, will encourage you to head off into uncharted territory but your journey won’t be without hazard, so think ahead, and make sure you have an escape route too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you are having second thoughts about an investment you made a while ago there is still time to pull out, but it has got to be now and your decision must be final. You cannot keep chopping and changing, not when there is money at stake.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Try not to be swayed by someone’s appeal to your generous nature. Most likely it is a ruse to get from you for free what they are unwilling to work for themselves. You don’t owe anyone an easy life they have done nothing to earn.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Today’s sun-Uranus link in the well-being area of your chart will inspire you to try new things but don’t be silly and overdo it. You may be in good health but that could change quickly if you attempt moves you are not yet ready for.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your creative juices will be flowing today and this is certainly a good time to get started on an artistic project that has been stuck at the planning stage for too long. The time for thinking about it is over – the time for working on it has begun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You have no option but to do what others want you to do today, even though you know it is likely to end in failure. Let partners and colleagues know you have doubts before you begin, then they won’t be able to blame you when it goes wrong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You will speak your mind, as always, today but try to temper your words with understanding. Not everyone sees life as clearly as you and not everyone shares your definition of what is “good” and what is “bad”. Make allowances for lesser minds.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The planets indicate you owe a debt to someone and what happens today will add a sense of urgency to getting it paid. You may ask yourself if you can afford to pay what is expected of you, but the real question is can you afford not to?

