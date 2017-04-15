IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Unexpected events in your personal life will get you thinking about the meaning of your existence. That might sound a bit heavy but Aries is a sign that needs to know what’s what and even if you weren’t much of a truth-seeker before you will be now.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You’re living in a bit of a dream world at the moment and need to snap out of it. There is nothing wrong with dreaming, of course, but if your dreams take the place of reality then clearly something is wrong. Come down to earth again this weekend.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You won’t be short of admirers this weekend and that’s nice. But will your popularity pay the bills or get you a promotion? Your aim now must be to win round people who can be of use to you socially and professionally. Everything else is a bonus.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You enjoy a good argument but sometimes you get carried away and take it all a bit too seriously. When discussing the state of the world with colleagues and family members this weekend make sure you keep it on a friendly level. It’s not war!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You can hardly put a foot wrong at the moment and that’s nice. Travel and romance are especially well starred over the next 48 hours, and if you can find a way to combine the two this will be a weekend that lives long in the memory.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

What happens today and tomorrow will remind you that life moves in cycles and that no matter how dark it might get the light will always return. The sun in the sympathetic sign of Aries will help you appreciate the good things in your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves in your favour today and once again you will be in tune with those you love. Affairs of the heart are under excellent stars, so don’t hold back: let those who mean the most to you know how much you care.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Put your physical and emotional well-being ahead of your work this weekend. It does not matter what others expect of you, it matters only that you feel good in yourself. There is no need to push yourself harder – you’re doing enough as it is.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to smash your way through an obstacle and you may well succeed but is it really the best way to go about things? Brute force can take you only so far. Charm and intelligence will take you all the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

What feels right to you may not feel right to other people and you need to recognize and accept that fact. This is a good time to resolve an issue that has been causing tension on the home front, but you must look at it from all angles.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It’s okay to have strong opinions but not okay if those opinions are so rigid that you cannot change them in the light of new information. Do you need to convince others that you know what you are talking about? Or do you need to convince yourself?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

A small change in your routine this weekend could save you a lot of time and energy later in the month. It could also save you from having to dip into your financial reserves. Keeping things as they are is sure to be costly.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Venus ends its retrograde phase in your sign today, which is just a long-winded way of saying that things will start to come easily to you again. The more laid-back and loving you can be the more the universe will smile on your endeavours.

