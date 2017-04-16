IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t try too hard to be happy. Take each day as it comes and enjoy it for what it brings without expecting more. Peace of mind comes not from possessing wealth or power but from knowing that what you have got is already enough.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The sun is entering the last few days of its journey through your sign and if you are feeling worn out that’s a good sign as it means you have started many new things. Now you must decide which are worth carrying on with. Give it some thought.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The sun’s move into your sign on Wednesday marks the start of a new cosmic phase and what you say and do over the next few weeks will determine what kind of phase it is going to be. Forget about the past because only the future matters now.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

After all the coming and going of recent weeks you probably need to catch your breath. You also need to get back on track with a creative project of some kind. Chances are you have been a bit too adventurous for your own good.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may not want to ask for help but the planets indicate you have no choice – if you don’t seek assistance soon you will fail. Over the coming week you will meet someone who not only becomes a close friend but a mentor, too.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The sun’s move into the career area of your chart in midweek will inspire you to begin a new chapter in your work. You have always had what it takes to reach the top but you have lacked a true vocation. You won’t lack it much longer.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You won’t be able to keep your opinions to yourself when the sun changes signs on the 19th, nor should you want to. Make sure everyone knows what you think about the issues of the day and don’t let anyone silence you. Be consciously controversial.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Like it or not you will have to deal with an emotional issue that you have been doing your best to avoid. Deep down you may be worried about what could happen but if you confront your fears you will soon realize there is nothing to them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The past few weeks have been extremely busy and because of that some personal relationships have been neglected. Now the heat is off you can put those you love at the centre of your existence again. Let them know that is where they will always be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You’ve had a lot of ideas in recent weeks but ideas are of little importance unless you do something with them. The sun’s change of signs in midweek will give you the chance to demonstrate that you can walk the walk as well as talk the talk.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The going has been rough in recent weeks but you toughed it out and now you can begin to reap the rewards. The next month or so will be as enjoyable and exciting as the previous month was difficult and daunting. Make the most of your opportunities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Try not to make life so complicated over the coming week. With so many conflicting ideas buzzing round your head its no wonder you feel confused. The simpler your thoughts and feelings the more mental and emotional peace you will enjoy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Are you using your time and energy wisely or are you wasting them on matters of no significance? That is the question you need to ask yourself now and if the answer is negative then you must do something about it. Focus on your number one desire.

