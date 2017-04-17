IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Saturn’s influence on your birthday means you will face some pretty big challenges over the coming 12 months. The good news is you will rise to the occasion and show the world why Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. You’re No. 1 again!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

No matter how forceful an Aries you may be you will get more done this week if you opt for co-operation rather than coercion. Not everyone may be your equal but everyone deserves your respect. If you give it you will get plenty back.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Some of the questions friends and loved ones ask you today may be a bit embarrassing but you are advised to answer them honestly. They won’t judge you – they want only to assist you in getting over problems that you can’t seem to handle alone.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you want to get on in the world then you need to stop thinking that you can go it alone. Your challenge for the week ahead is to give up some of your precious independence and go into partnership with those who share your ambitions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Whatever happens over the next few days the planets suggest you will come out ahead of the game, so why worry? That is not an excuse to gamble or guess but it is an invitation to be a bit more adventurous – by your standards anyway!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Secrecy may not come naturally to you – the world deserves to know what wonderful things you are up to – but the less you reveal about yourself over the next few days the stronger your position will be. Knowledge is power, so keep it to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Try not to say one thing while doing another today or you will leave yourself open to accusations of hypocrisy. You have so much going for you at the moment that even if you play everything by the book you will still come out way ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in and around your opposite sign suggests that certain people could try to cheat you today. Now that you know that you will be on your guard. Anyone who thinks you can be persuaded by sweet words of praise will be disappointed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will reach conclusions without knowing the logic behind them today but that’s okay. The important thing is that you trust your instincts, because they come from a part of you that knows all the answers. Do as your inner voice tells you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may be open and honest by nature but you have secrets like everyone else and one particular secret is causing you problems. If part of it comes into the open today you might as well reveal it all. In the greater scheme of things, it’s no big deal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Don’t keep your feelings to yourself over the next few days, let everyone know what is going on in your heart. You may think that by baring your soul you make yourself vulnerable but in fact the opposite is the case. Honesty makes you stronger.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The planets warn that certain people won’t take kindly to you making fun of issues which they take seriously. If you choose your audience carefully today you will have a great time, but if you are careless the joke could be on you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Venus in your sign, linked with Mars, urges you to let that special someone know just how much they mean to you, especially if you have kept your feelings under wraps. Don’t worry that you might be rejected – you are guaranteed a passionate response.

