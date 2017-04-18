IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Stand up for yourself when challenged, both in your personal life and professionally. Your birthday chart warns that if rivals sense you are unsure of yourself they will play on your fears. Show them you are daring and decisive. Fake it if you have to.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You have used up a lot of energy in recent weeks and the effects are beginning to show. You don’t have to work hard just because other people expect you to. Put your health first and only do what seems natural and makes you feel good.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You know that something out of the ordinary is going to happen and when the sun moves into your birth sign tomorrow you will get a better idea of what that something is likely to be. Bide your time – you don’t have to start anything new just yet.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You don’t have to get involved in a colleague’s personal affairs but you probably will. You can tell that they need help and you are not the sort to ignore a call for assistance, even if the call is implied rather than explicit.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Don’t get disheartened if you have not yet made the big breakthrough you have been dreaming of – it will come when the time is right. Your main aim over the next few weeks must be to network and cultivate new contacts. Start making calls.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Let your imagination roam today but don’t lose touch with reality. The sun’s move into the career area of your chart tomorrow means this is the ideal time to let important people know what you can do. Don’t just tell them, show them too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will be a lot happier emotionally when the sun moves into the sympathetic sign of Taurus tomorrow. Your confidence will soar as well. If you fancy taking a trip of some kind, now is the time. You deserve a vacation, so reward yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Your feelings for someone you are close to emotionally will deepen over the next few days but don’t smother them. Holding on too closely is rarely a good idea, especially when the people involved value their liberty as much as your loved ones do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If your everyday affairs are not yet in order then you had better do something about it quickly because you won’t have time to worry about details over the next few weeks. Tie up any and all loose ends over the next 24 hours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Try to keep disagreements to a minimum today, especially on the work front, because you need to keep partners and colleagues on side. Certain people may have a knack for rubbing you the wrong way but you don’t have to react.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The sun moves into your fellow Earth sign of Taurus tomorrow, so take things easy today. The more energy you conserve now the more you will have available later on – and you are going to need it. A dynamic phase is about to begin.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You want to move in one direction but a loved one wants to take a different route. Just this once you should follow their lead, not because it will take you somewhere worth going but because you need to stay in their good books for other reasons.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You seem to be in one of those moods when you delight in doing the opposite of what others expect you to do. It’s fun being a rebel but don’t take it too far. This is a time for making new friends, not turning old friends against you.

