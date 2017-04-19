IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of the stars on your birthday is that you must make more of an effort to see the bigger picture. Others can take care of the details. Others can make value judgments about morality. Your task is to expand your understanding of reality.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

As the sun leaves your sign today you should find it easier to leave behind a number of things that have become a drain on your time and your energy. Your main goal now must be to conserve your precious resources, especially your cash!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Although the sun moves into your sign today you must not get carried away and start doing lots of new things. With so many planets moving or about to move retrograde you must take your time and work out which way the cosmic wind is blowing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The sun’s entry into the most sensitive area of your chart today makes this a time of mental and emotional renewal, but renewal can’t happen unless you first have a serious clear out of everything that has outlived its usefulness. Get on with it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Just because you have been in a negative frame of mind in recent weeks does not mean you cannot have fun now. Friends will rally round and remind you of all the wonderful things there are in the world, and in your world especially.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Decide what it is you want to achieve then make it happen. Can it really be that simple? Yes it can and the sun’s move into the career area of your chart will boost your chances of success. All things are possible if you want them enough.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The more restricted your actions have been in recent months the easier it will be to do as you please now. The sun’s move into the most adventurous area of your chart means that even the most cautious of Virgos will exhibit an adventurous streak.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Be careful when discussing topics that might be contentious because some people are likely to overreact to what you say. You may not care that their feelings are hurt but you will care if they possess the power to make life difficult for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Opposites attract and someone you meet on your travels over the next few days will make a huge impression on you. You may or may not live happily ever after but it will be fun finding out if this is more than just a casual fling.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There are a number of little things that you have been putting off and the time has come to deal with them. The sun in the work area of your chart will help you focus on details and encourage you to make better use of your resources.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If there is someone you have admired from afar now is the time to get closer and see if you can turn your long-distance relationship into something a bit more substantial. Don’t hold back: let them know the depth of your feelings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Make it your business today to let partners and relatives know how much you appreciate their efforts on your behalf. Don’t just say the words – back them up with deeds. And remember: whatever the question, love is always the answer.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The tempo of life will pick up dramatically over the next few days and there will be times when you struggle to keep on top of everything. But you will and you will impress people with the way you maintain quality while dealing in quantity.

