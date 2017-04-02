IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be hugely ambitious but hopefully you are also smart enough to realize you can only go so far on your own. Your main task over the next few months is to build alliances with people who share your aims. Together you’ll make an unbeatable team.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The planets make it clear that you would be wise to keep your money in your pocket and not take any risks this week. No matter how much others try to convince you that you cannot lose you must remember there is no such thing as a “sure thing”.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you let your fears get the better of you now you will regret it later on when you look back and realize what a fantastic opportunity you managed to miss. Your luck will change for the better very soon – sooner still if you think and act positively.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may be tempted to let a rival off the hook this week but the planets warn it will only encourage them to take advantage of you again. Every now and then you have to make an example of someone and this is one of those times.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may not be able to control what is going on around you in the world but you can control the way you choose to react to it. Look for reasons to be cheerful this week, even though what others say and do may annoy you intensely.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The more you help other people this week and during the early part of the new week the more they will help you later on. What goes around always comes around eventually, so be nice to everyone you meet, even those who may not deserve it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

All may be fair in love and war but you don’t have to make a battle out of life. This week’s cosmic picture urges you to be a peace-maker rather than a troublemaker. A more conciliatory approach will work wonders at home and at work.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Will your natural charm get you what you desire this week? Probably, but don’t forget that to get some you have to give some as well. Everything balances out in the end – as a Libra should know – so use your charm to help others too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Every once in a while you do something that shocks even those who thought they knew you well and chances are you will go right over the top this week. It may be fun but be careful you don’t turn important people against you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don’t give up on a friendship or a romance just because it is going through a rough patch. The planets indicate if you hang in a little while longer you will both come through this rather negative phase with your relationship many times stronger.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If something you are working on is causing more problems than it solves perhaps you should leave it for a while and focus on a more enjoyable task, one that requires your full attention. Chances are the situation will resolve itself early next week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You must not, repeat not, splash out on expensive gifts for those you love over the next few days. Yes, of course, you want to shower them with luxuries but they won’t be amused if you can’t give them even the basics later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Don’t worry if life is a bit of a struggle at the moment because what events are teaching you now will be invaluable later on. Despite what the doom and gloom merchants might say there is light at the end of the tunnel, so quit complaining.

