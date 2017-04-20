IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Tradition can be a positive thing but it can also be a negative thing if it holds us back from exploring new possibilities. Your task this year is to encourage your soul to outgrow its limits and embrace new ways of thinking and feeling and doing.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Use the element of surprise every chance you get. If you give others the impression that you are drifting along without a care in the world it will make it easier for you to get what you want when the time comes to reach out and take it.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Try not to expect bad things to happen – because that will surely increase the chances that they will. Now that the sun is moving through your sign there is no reason for any kind of negative thinking. The future is what you choose to make it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It will pay you to be vague about what you believe over the next 24 hours. It’s okay to have strong opinions about what goes on in the world but you would be wise not to advertize them too loudly for the time being. Why make more enemies?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You feel uncomfortable when there are no easy answers and no moral certainties and with mind planet Mercury in one of its retrograde phases there is precious little to hang onto at the moment. Maybe you should be more flexible in your thinking.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Don’t worry that you have wasted a chance to enjoy fame and fortune – there will be plenty more opportunities in the future. Life is never static, it changes by the month, the day, the hour. Forget about yesterday and focus on the here and now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

What someone tells you today may sound reasonable but the more you think about it the more you will see the flaws in its logic. Don’t believe what they say just because they occupy a position of power. Status does not necessarily equal intelligence.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

According to the planets a friend has a surprise up their sleeve and it may not be the kind you enjoy. It will also get you thinking: having kept this particular secret from you for so long how many more things have they neglected to tell you?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Do something out of the ordinary today, something those you live and work with are not expecting. It’s good to shake things up a bit, so pretend that you are angry, or displeased, or just plain crazy and see what happens. It could be fun!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

As retrograde Mercury moves back into your fellow fire sign of Aries today you will get the opportunity to look at an old problem in a new way. Try not to let your own prejudices colour the conclusions you reach. See reality for what it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

This is one of the best times of the year to get things done but you don’t need to do everything in one mad rush. Prioritize your goals, then make plans for reaching them one at a time over the next few weeks. Small steps lead to big successes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Life won’t be quite as hectic now as it has been in recent weeks but there is still a lot that needs to be done. Pace yourself sensibly and get the balance right between your personal affairs and your work commitments. Put health and happiness first.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may feel anxious for no good reason today, most likely because your world is being disrupted in ways that don’t feel right to you. You worry too much. As one of the zodiac’s most flexible signs you’ll find ways to adapt and survive.

