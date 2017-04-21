IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Money matters will figure prominently over the next 12 months and you will get the opportunity to pay off what you owe and start planning for the future again. However that is not – repeat, not – an excuse to go on yet another spree.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You will be on the move a lot over the next few days, so make sure you are in good shape physically. Also, while you may be the sort who enjoys the occasional magical mystery tour it will help a lot if you know where you want to go!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Your energy may take a bit of a dive today but that’s okay. Not even a single-minded Taurus can keep up the kind of relentless pace you have been operating at in recent weeks. Be kind to yourself and take it easy for a day or two.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

No matter how tough the past few months have been the entry of Mars into your sign today means you will be on top of things again in no time. Focus only on what is of most importance to you. Your own needs must always come first.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

As Mars moves into the most sensitive area of your chart today you may decide you want to be on your own for a while, and that’s okay. You don’t have to be the life and soul of the party every day, or week, or month, or year!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Try not to be too aggressive when expressing your opinions. Yes, of course, you have strong views on certain subjects but not everyone shares them. In fact some people are happy to just enjoy life for what it is – opinions are the last thing they want.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Mars, planet of ambition, is now moving into the area of your chart that governs your standing in the world. Work matters will be especially important over the next few days. If you don’t have a long-term career plan now is the time to create one.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You are a law unto yourself at the moment – you come and go as you please and you ignore all the rules. Don’t take too many chances though as there are people out there who want to cut you down to size. Why make it easy for them?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There is a danger that you will let slip information that should have been kept to yourself. If one person knows what you’ve been up to it won’t be long before everyone knows. Either keep quiet or be entirely open about it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

One-to-one relationships will take on a sharper edge over the next few days and it’s likely that you will fall out with one or two people. But that’s okay. Every now and again the air needs to be cleared. Just don’t let your emotions get out of control.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Your workload will increase a lot very soon and it may mean that your social life has to suffer. The most important thing though is your health, so if you have to cut back on partying for a while that’s a price you should be willing to pay.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You will be considerably more assertive and ambitious over the next few days and others may be shocked by how pushy you suddenly become. You have no intention of working on things that don’t mean anything to you personally. Quite right too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Keep your head today, even if – especially if – everyone else seems to be losing theirs. Just because other people get emotional does not mean you have to do the same. If a particular situation gets you down just get up and leave. No one can stop you.

