IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you can balance the logical and the intuitive sides of your brain this year you will do some remarkable things. The moment an idea comes into your head you must grab it and assess it. Then, if it’s a fit with your ambitions, you must act on it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A fear or phobia you thought you had got over will creep back into your life over the next 48 hours. The good news is if you face up to it now you will finally move past it. It’s there to test you but it won’t destroy you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The more you try to move in one direction the more fate pushes you in another. Don’t get worked up about it because although you do not yet have the power to change things you soon will. Looking back you’ll be glad of the delay.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Mars in your sign makes you incredibly assertive but that by itself may not be enough to change things for the better. To get ahead in the world you will need to understand what motivates other people. Think like them but don’t act like them.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Don’t kick up a fuss if you are required to give up something that is precious to you this weekend. The one thing you won’t have to give up – and will never have to give up – is your right to be different, both in word and in deed.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

There are a lot of changes taking place in your life at the moment and the most important of them are taking place on an inner level. You need to accept that nothing stays the same forever, not even the way you think and feel.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Some say that what does not destroy you makes you stronger and you will be able to put that old motto to the test this weekend. The pressure you are under may be immense but you possess hidden reserves that will see you through safely.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A question you would usually find easy to answer will leave you baffled this weekend. Don’t feel bad about it because you are not the only one who cannot make sense of it. Maybe it’s the question that is wrong, rather than the answer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may be desperate to make some money but this is not the right time to take risks. The one thing you must not do over the next 48 hours is to let other people make financial decisions for you – that is just asking for trouble.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

At some stage this weekend you will have to accept that a relationship is no longer worth fighting for. That may sound rather negative but the fact is you have been holding on to it for too long. Let it go and learn to fly again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Someone you are close to is trying to keep important information from you, most likely because they fear that your friendship could suffer if you found out what they’ve been up to. Let them know that in your eyes they can do no wrong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Material things may be important but next to friendships and feelings of love their value is limited. By all means give away something you treasure this weekend but don’t give away your heart. Think before you act. Better still, don’t act at all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Don’t get annoyed with someone who seems to delight in rubbing you the wrong way – that will only encourage them to be even more irritating. Whatever they say or do make sure you keep a smile on your face. That will infuriate them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error