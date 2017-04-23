IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may look to the outside world as if you are always so calm and so cool but inside you are a raging inferno of conflicting emotions. Stay in control this year by staying away from people and situations that over-stimulate your nervous system.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You must get your money situation sorted over the next few days. What happens around the time of Wednesday’s new moon may come as a shock but it is also an opportunity to get serious, at last, about your cash-flow situation.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Although you will have to give up something you have grown attached to over the coming week once it has gone there will be room for something even better to come into your life. The upcoming new moon will reward you for your sacrifice.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you are looking for love there is a good chance you will find it over the next few days. If you want an existing relationship to grow stronger that too is likely to happen. All things considered life is looking good in the romantic department!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You will need to take charge of a messy emotional situation and restore some semblance of order and harmony. Don’t worry that others might think that your methods are a bit rough, the only thing that matters is that you get results.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Upheavals of one kind or another are likely over the next few days, especially on the work front where new arrangements are unlikely to meet with your approval. Be that as it may you cannot wish away reality. But you can adapt and survive.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will be on the move a great deal over the next seven days and what you discover on your travels will in some way or other change your outlook on life. Don’t let it change who you are though. Character is the key to long-term success.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Turn on the charm and get family and friends to do your bidding. You won’t have to bribe them or make promises you may not be able to keep – all they desire is to be praised by you. If only it could be this easy all the time!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

A confrontation is likely over the next few days and it may get a bit tense around the time of the new moon on Wednesday. If you do fall out with a loved one make sure you kiss and make up quickly. No lasting harm will be done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Focus on what is in front of you rather than on what might be coming over the horizon. Immerse yourself fully in the here and now. It will take some effort to bring your mind under control but it will also bring rewards.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will need to get rid of things that are old and outdated this week but you must not be sentimental about it. What you start around the time of the new moon on the 26th will quickly become the most important thing in your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Don’t make too many plans for the coming week because the new moon is sure to stir things up both in your home life and your career. Some people will get emotional about the changes taking place but you must stay calm and keep a clear head.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You seem to be in such a rush lately. Why? And to what purpose? There is no point darting here, there and everywhere if you don’t have a clear idea of what you are doing or where you are going. Try hurrying less and thinking more.

