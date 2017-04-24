IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your first task on your birthday must be to sit yourself down some place quiet and make a list of your priorities. After you have done that you can put together a plan of action. The more you plan ahead the more successful your future will be.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Try not to rely too much on other people’s promises today. When making plans, both at home and at work, make sure you get agreements in writing, because if you don’t others could easily find ways to wriggle out of their commitments.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

This could be a good week for both money matters and affairs of the heart, but it could be a great week if you loosen up a bit and not try to stage-manage each and every situation. Your control freak tendencies are holding you back.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Others may worry that you seem quiet and withdrawn but not even a Gemini can be the life and soul of the party every day of the week. At this time of year especially you need to think more and that means doing less in some areas.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

This is a good time for friendships and if you make a conscious effort to work with others toward a joint goal there is no telling what you might accomplish. Let worries and doubts pass over your head – they exist only in your imagination.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

There is no need to apologize for who you are or the way that you do things. If certain people choose to criticize you today you must let them know that their comments are not welcome. Be brutal if you have to – make sure they get the message.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You are no doubt impatient to be on the move but today’s Mercury-Saturn link warns you must take care when travelling. Plan each step you intend to take carefully and, even then, make sure you have a fallback plan, just in case.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

This is one of those times when you have no option but to trust that fate knows what is best for you, so let go of your doubts and sail off into the unknown. Once you overcome your fear the adventurous side of your nature will love it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

To what extent others are prepared to help you today depends on how much you have helped them in the past. Most likely you have gone out of your way to be useful, so hopefully there is a surplus of goodwill in your life account.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will have to do something over the next 24 hours that you would not choose to do if you were in charge, but you’re not, so get on with it. Sometimes it is the things we like to do least that end up being the things we do best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The sun in Taurus at this time of year does not promise that everything you attempt will work out for the best but it does promise that the odds are in your favour, so get busy because there is much to accomplish. Don’t let doubt hold you back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you make an effort to talk to people and find out what they think and feel you may be surprised to discover that you are not so far apart in your beliefs and motivations. Communication is the key to understanding, so speak up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

There is no point trying to relax because your mind won’t let you. Today’s Mercury-Saturn link means you need to work through this testing period and trust that you can somehow muddle through in the end. As is usually the case, you will.

