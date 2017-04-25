IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Good things will come your way by the bucket load over the next 12 months. Forget about what happened last year or the year before, the only thing that matters is what happens today, tomorrow and the day after that – and you control that.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you have broken the rules in some way now would be a good time to own up and make amends. You may be surprised to find that those you thought would be angry don’t care about your transgression – but that is not an excuse to do again!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Life is good and getting better by the moment. Tomorrow’s new moon in your sign will in some way or other put a smile on your face. What have you done to deserve being so fortunate? Who knows! Who cares! Just enjoy it!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

There may be good reasons to keep your head down today but the planets promise you have precious little to be genuinely worried about. You can stay at home and lock the doors if you wish but there really is no need. Enjoy life, don’t fear it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you want to get the best out of the next few days you should spend as much time as you can with your friends. You may or may not be one of the beautiful people but there are many beautiful individuals in your life. Shower them with love.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Not everyone is as ambitious as you, so make allowances for those who can’t keep up. The upcoming new moon suggests it might be time to get a new partner, someone whose drive matches your own. Just make sure you drive in the same direction!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The approaching new moon makes this one of those times that you don’t want to end. You will get everything you can out of the next few days but it still won’t be enough – you want more, more, more! The only success is excess!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You need to let certain people know that you are the one who calls the shots. They can offer as much advice as they like but when it comes to making that final decision the buck stops with you – and that’s how it is going to stay.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will go out of your way to help people today – anyone who asks for your assistance will get it. The only danger is you might give so much away that you leave yourself short, but don’t worry: Your needs, too, will be taken care of.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There is no point lamenting what might have been, not when so much is still possible. No matter your age or your current position you can make a success of your life – all you need do is believe in yourself and act on that belief.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The upcoming new moon will be hugely helpful, both in your personal affairs and in your work. Your natural confidence will help too. You know exactly what it is you want to accomplish and there is no doubt at all that you will succeed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Anyone who thinks you have been taking it easy of late will be impressed by your energy and enthusiasm today. Both at home and at work you will be on top of events and ahead of the game. Then, of course, you must strive to stay ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Others will make demands on your time and your energy today but you will ignore them all. You have an agenda of your own to follow and you have no intention of being sidetracked by needy people. It’s your needs that count.

