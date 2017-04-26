IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means get serious about your ambitions over the coming 12 months but make sure you have plenty of time for socializing and travelling too. You don’t want to look back a year from now and regret that you did nothing but work.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Spoil yourself today: do what makes you feel good. Don’t worry about how much it might cost because you will find a way to pay. Follow your instincts and trust that everything will work out for the best in the end. Somehow it always does.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Today’s new moon in your sign will raise your mood to a level it has not been at for a very long time. This is potentially one of the best days of the year for you. Because you are on such a high you will create your own luck.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Don’t go to life, let life come to you. That is the message of the stars today and if you heed it you won’t go far wrong. Too often you try to control events when you don’t have to. Everything will fall into place if you leave well alone.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Try not to think too deeply about what you have to do today. Take each situation as it comes and react in the way that seems best to you. The less you try to analyze what is going on in your life the more you will enjoy it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You can do your career prospects a lot of good today, simply by doing what has to be done. Don’t worry that others might be more experienced or better qualified than you. The important thing is that you show willingness. Your passion will carry you through.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Today’s new moon will inspire you to pack a bag and head off into the wide blue yonder. If there is absolutely no chance that you can get away from your job or domestic routine you can at least start planning your next vacation.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You will gain financially in some way today. It may not be much of a gain but it will be enough to make you believe that your luck is beginning to turn. It will turn quicker if you take advice from someone with a good business brain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

A new moon in your opposite sign of Taurus will make it easy for you to win people over to your way of seeing things. Don’t bother trying to persuade them with facts – appeal to their emotions and they will be easily convinced.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If a particular method or routine works for you then stick with it. Others may try to persuade you to move with the times but why should you when you are happy with things as they are? You don’t have to make a fetish out of everything new.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If someone offers you something for nothing today you may be suspicious but even if there is a catch you will still gain in some way. This is also a good day to let those you have feelings for know how much they mean to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You need to forgive a friend for something they said or did that hurt you. Let them know that the situation is now in the past and you have no intention of letting it spoil your relationship. You will soon be best buddies again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You will be on the move constantly over the next 24 hours. This is one of those days when you won’t be able to slow down even if you want to – and you don’t want to. The more you cram into your life the more fun you will have.

