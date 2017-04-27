IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you will need to go it alone more over the coming 12 months. Identify your goals, map out a route that will take you from where you are to where you want to be, then march confidently in that sole direction.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A friend wants to confide in you but is too embarrassed to speak up. You can sense their discomfort, so make it easy for them and ask what’s wrong – and promise right from the start that you will keep what they tell you to yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Worrying about your money situation won’t make it any better. The only way you are going to improve your cash-flow situation is by getting your affairs in order and finding new sources of income. Make that your priority today.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It will pay you to be a bit suspicious over the next 24 hours. Mars in your sign, at odds with Pluto, planet of secrets, means someone is trying to deceive you. Look carefully at the facts and compare them with the claims that others make.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You must face up to your fears. Every time you encounter a situation that makes you anxious instead of running away from it you must move towards it confidently. Okay, so you may not feel confident but you can look confident. That will be enough.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Other people seem to have plenty of advice for you but you should ignore every word of it and do only what feels right to you. Creatively and romantically this should be a very good time for you but you must follow the dictates of your heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may be eager to get things done but the planets warn if you try too hard over the next 24 hours you could end up making a silly mistake. Think before you act and, if there are any doubts about what you are doing, don’t act at all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Someone you think of as a friend will try to mislead you today and when you find out you won’t be too happy about it. Yes, of course it is grounds to end your association, but before you do, find out what their motives were – it could be revealing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you start the day in a positive frame of mind you will do okay. If, however, you start the day in a negative frame of mind you won’t get much done. Believe it or not your life is still moving in the right direction. Move confidently with it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You must not allow yourself to be provoked today, because if you react to what others say or do you will go too far and regret it later on when you have cooled down again. Yes, some people make your boil blood, but they are not worth the effort.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You have a lot to get through over the next 24 hours, so make an early start and don’t make plans for this evening. The most important thing is that you get organized. If your goals are mapped out in advance you won’t waste time on non-essentials.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

According to the planets you are expecting too much of yourself and what happens today will hammer home that point in ways you cannot ignore. You cannot be the biggest and the best in everything you do. Make allowances for being human.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Some people delight in stirring things up and if you listen to their lies and distortions over the next 24 hours you may end up doubting what you know to be true. Ultimately, the only voice that matters is the voice that comes from within.

