IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your head will be so full of ideas over the coming year that there will be times when it all gets a bit much. If you can focus on the two or three ideas that appeal to you most you will create something worthwhile and lasting – and remain in control.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Venus moving into your sign today will make it easy for you to reach out to people. If the atmosphere at home or at work has been a bit strained of late you can now reassure partners and colleagues just how important they still are to you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Venus, your ruler, moves into the most sensitive area of your chart today, making it difficult to be honest about your feelings. Jealousy could rear its ugly head over the weekend but it will be more of a problem for other people than for you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

At long last it looks as if your plans are about to take off and once they do there will be no stopping you. With Mercury, your ruler, allied to Uranus, planet of genius, today you will dazzle the world with your wit and wisdom.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Put serious things out of your mind today and over the weekend and enjoy life for what it is. There is always something to smile about and you won’t have to look hard to find it. You can start worrying about nothing again on Monday.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Whatever it is you want out of life you can get it. Act as if success is a foregone conclusion. Act as if your goal is within reach. Your mind is a powerful tool and as you think now so your reality will be later. Try it – it works!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There is no point being too assertive today, not when others are happy to give you whatever it is you desire. Personally and professionally, and even financially, you are under positive stars right now and everything will work out for the best.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you put your mind to it today and over the weekend you can quite easily talk friends and family and work colleagues into supporting your aims. You will have no trouble winning round those who have been critical of you in the past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Wherever you go and whatever you do today people will smile at you and generally do what they can to make life more pleasant. On the work front especially you will be delighted to discover a new spirit of co-operation. Long may it last.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will be hugely affectionate over the next few days and if you have been holding back emotionally of late you will more than make up for it. Just be careful you don’t go too far and give someone the impression that it’s “love” when it isn’t.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Someone you meet on your travels will open your eyes to new ideas and new possibilities, and maybe new emotions too. But don’t get so taken in by their brilliance that you deliberately overlook their faults. Like you they’re only human.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Today’s Mercury-Uranus link will inspire you to believe that your dreams are about to come true – and your belief will make it a reality. Too often in the past you have made an unnecessary struggle of life, but now at last it’s beginning to flow.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Your persuasive powers are at a peak at the moment and you have a duty to do something with them. Your ability to spark enthusiasm in the people around you could result in major changes at home and at work. Make good things happen.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error