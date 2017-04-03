IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may at times seem as if there is nothing you can say or do to please those you are closest to emotionally but don’t give up trying. Relationship planet Venus may be having a negative effect on relationships but love – your love – can still conquer all.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Just because you know you can take what you want does not mean you have to take it. The planets warn if you go to extremes this week you will regret it later on, so resist the temptation to use the power you have for selfish ends.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If someone has been taking liberties you must confront them. If you let the situation slide they may get the idea that they can carry on regardless, and they will. Also, stand up for friends and family members if they find themselves in similar situations.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may have strong opinions about various issues but you need to remember that not everyone sees things the same way as you. Before holding forth on what’s wrong with the world try making an effort to find out what other people think.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Look for situations that challenge you to do more and do better. Every event in your life is an opportunity to advance yourself in some way, and every person you meet is a potential ally. Don’t be passive, go looking for success.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Good news from afar will cheer you up no end over the next few days. It will also encourage you to let your imagination wander a bit and that in turn will lead you in some interesting new directions. Get started now and follow your instincts.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Nice surprises of one sort or another will come thick and fast over the next few days. It’s not often that a lucky streak of this kind comes along, so make the most of it and don’t start thinking there is some kind of catch – there isn’t.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The more you try to move a project toward a quick conclusion the more events conspire against you. Perhaps you should take the hint and back off a bit, at least for a while. The only pressure you are under is the pressure you put on yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The facts of a certain situation are not as important as your motivation. The planets warn if you are driven primarily by greed then you are unlikely to get what it is you desire. You know how it works: to get some you need to give some, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

With the sun moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you may think you can do as you please. But other influences warn you cannot ride roughshod over other people’s needs. There’s plenty of good stuff to go around, so share it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Are you being nice to a friend or work colleague because you genuinely want to help them, or because you think you may get something out of it? If it’s the latter you may want to rethink your motives today, because they could backfire on you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You have every right and every reason to enjoy yourself – and there is no reason at all why you should feel guilty about it. Others may not be loving life as much as you but you can help them – by showing them how it should be done!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You need to make sure that you are not being taken advantage of by people who would like nothing better than to get rich at your expense. Being of service to your fellow man does not mean you cannot protect yourself – in fact you must.

