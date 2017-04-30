IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t just try to make a better life for yourself this year, try to make the lives of other people better too. What is your special talent? How can you apply it to help those who lack the opportunities with which you have been blessed? Get to it!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

There are so many factors at work in your life at the moment that you probably feel a bit confused as to what is going on. Don’t worry. Around the time that Mercury turns direct in your sign on Wednesday the way ahead will be made clear again.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The message you most need to internalize now is that it is never too late. You will always get a second chance, and most likely a third and a fourth as well. If you make a wrong move over the next few days then simply try another way.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Your mind is all over the place at the moment and you won’t be able to think clearly again until Mercury, your ruler, turns in your favour again in midweek. Resist the urge to change things now because you will only have to change them back again later on.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There is only so much any one person can do, alone or as part of a team, and you need to remind yourself of that fact. What happens this week will push you to your limits – but, for the sake of your health, you must not go beyond them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You are not the type to change your ways just because others say you should but neither are you the sort to keep racing ahead when you know there is a cliff up ahead. Either you take advice or you go over the edge this week. Your choice!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

What you fear the most is almost certainly what you have least to fear and if you keep that thought in mind this coming week you won’t go far wrong. More importantly you won’t waste time and energy worrying about what is highly unlikely to happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You have put a great deal of time and energy into helping other people over the past few weeks and now you can demand something for yourself in return. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign will help you find your voice and put a name to your desires.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It has become all too obvious that you have taken a wrong turning and need to retrace your footsteps so you can get back on the correct road again. It won’t be as hard as you imagine. You’ve done it the wrong way, now do it the right way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Stay calm and find ways to get what you desire that don’t require you to make enemies of people who should be your friends. The best way to get something of value is to give something of value in return. What might that be?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

No matter how sincere a friend may sound the simple fact is they are telling you a story you know to be untrue. They may not know it is untrue but you do, so refuse to act on what they say and suggest they give it a miss too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

By all means hit back at someone who has been taking liberties but make sure the situation does not escalate into a war you cannot win. Maybe, just this once, it might be wiser to let it go. You don’t have to get your revenge.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The planets warn that you need to be a bit less trusting, especially when dealing with people whose credentials you cannot check for yourself. Just because they sound honest does not mean they are honest. Sometimes it doesn’t hurt to be suspicious.

