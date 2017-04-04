IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Friendships and relationships will fluctuate over the next 12 months and some of the people you are close to now will no longer be such a big part of your life later on. Those who replace them in your affections will be much more to your liking.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

As retrograde Venus has now slipped back into Pisces, your next door neighbour sign, you may be having second thoughts about a relationship. Don’t think too hard about it though. Give it time and everything will come right. Your heart knows the way.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You can at times be a bit too trusting for your own good and the planets warn you must take care when dealing with money matters today. There is only one person whose judgment you can trust 100 per cent, and that person is you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Your situation is not as bad as you think it is and what happens over the next few days will convince you of that fact. Look on the bright side at all times and both personal and professional matters will go well for you. It’s all about attitude.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

It might be wise to keep some of your more outrageous opinions to yourself today. Most likely they don’t seem in the least bit outrageous to you but less radical types, some of whom are quite powerful, won’t appreciate you mocking their beliefs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Some people are under the impression that you are an easy touch, and they’re right. It’s great that you’re such a nice guy but if it costs you more than you can comfortably afford you may need to be a bit more miserly with your money.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don’t worry too much if your week began on a low note because it will improve fast. Life always moves in cycles and if you are on a down phase at the moment you can be sure you will be on an up phase very soon. Keep smiling.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The people around you may be eager to conform but you are made of more independent stuff. What happens today, and later on in the week, will give you the chance to show that you can think and act for yourself. Don’t waste it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Other people may come up with a thousand and one reasons why you can’t do this and you can’t do that but you are advised to ignore them all. The fact is you can do whatever it is you want to do. You control your own destiny, always.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Certain people have been difficult to deal with of late and the situation is unlikely to improve until later in the week. If you can, stay out of their way. If you can’t, promise yourself that you will not get angry with them. It’s not worth the hassle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The more someone tries to convince you there is nothing to worry about the more you will believe that something is about to go wrong. Maybe you’re right, maybe it will, but more likely you are being negative for no good reason. Get over it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Even if your current situation is not as good as you would like it to be there is no need to panic. In the greater scheme of things you are still one of life’s lucky ones, so count your blessings then find creative ways to add to them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may not be the most decisive member of the zodiac but recent events have convinced you that if you don’t act now a golden opportunity will pass you by. The next few days will be crucial if you want to make your mark on the world.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

