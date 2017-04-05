IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Stop worrying that your world is falling apart, because it isn’t, and start looking for simple, everyday ways you can improve your situation. Whatever your “problems” may be this year if you can recognize them you can also resolve them.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You want to get on in the world, which is great, but you must take care that you don’t come on too strong and frighten away people who could be useful to you. Today’s Mars-Jupiter link simply means you need to be a bit more self aware.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have more than enough work to keep you going for a while, so don’t agree to take on extra responsibilities today. Even a Taurus has limits and you need to be aware of what you are capable of, and what could damage your health.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Don’t let a friend or work colleague pass the buck and make you feel guilty about something that was not your fault. The planets warn if you don’t stand up for yourself now they will put the blame on you every time something goes wrong.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You worry too much Cancer, No, really. The more time you spend trying to work out what might go wrong the less time you will have for making sure things go right. Worry is a useless emotion, so banish it from your life.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You need to make a serious effort to catch up on the tasks you never quite got around to completing over the past few weeks. Get on top of your workload between now and the weekend, or you’ll still be struggling while others are having fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may be eager to experience new things but today’s Mars-Jupiter link warns you must not venture too far into areas you know little about. If you rush in where angels fear to tread it could cost you dearly, and not only financially.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Let the world know what it is you want today because chances are you’ll get lucky and someone will give it to you. Having said which, there may well be a price to pay for what you get, so make sure it is really is what you desire.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The message of the stars is that you must be 100 per cent committed to whatever it is you are working on. If you are half-hearted about it then your efforts will fall short and your reputation will suffer. Do it brilliantly or don’t do it at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don’t run yourself into the ground doing things for other people over the next 24 hours. With your ruling planet Jupiter linked to Mars, planet of energy, you may think you will never run out of steam but you will. You have your limits like everyone else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It’s really no big deal that you have fallen out with a friend and between now and the weekend you will overcome your differences and be the best of buddies again. Next time, try not to take it personally if they criticize you – they mean well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If a friend or family member offers you advice today you would be wise to listen and learn, even if it is the exact opposite of what you were hoping to hear. It’s those who love you the most who insist on telling it to you as it is.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You will have to be tough with someone who is being negative for no good reason today. They will respect you more if you make it plain that you are not going to play their silly games. Either they shape up or they ship out.

