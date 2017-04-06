IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Although Saturn turns retrograde on your birthday a highly positive Mars-Pluto link suggests that whatever obstacles you may encounter you will be able to overcome them. Don’t be subtle: act like your sign the Ram and charge at life head-first!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Others can play it safe if they want but you are made of more adventurous stuff and intend to throw caution to the wind. Not only will it be a lot of fun but in the long-term could even lead to a new source of income.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Some unexpected events will come about over the next few days and if you can find ways to turn them to your advantage you will make a killing. Listen to what more experienced people have to tell you. Their words are worth their weight in gold.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Your passions will get the better of you over the next 24 hours and that’s a good thing. You won’t care in the least what other people say about your behaviour – you intend to be true to your instincts today and every day from now on.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you respect other people they will respect you – it’s as simple as that. Saturn’s retrograde phase, which begins today, warns that if you say or do anything that others find offensive, especially on the work front, you can expect some kind of backlash.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Resist the urge to make value judgments about other people. We all take different roads through life and you cannot know if others are moving in line with their fate. There is only one person whose behaviour you can influence and that is yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Act quickly today if someone in a position of power offers you a good deal. This is no time to be cautious. If you wait too long you could find the opportunity has been withdrawn and offered to someone else. It’s worth the risk.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

What you have to do today will require a lot of physical energy but that’s okay. Don’t wait to be offered something you are in a position to take for yourself. Be bold, be brave and be the go-getting person you’ve always wanted to be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Everything will turn out for the best – somehow it always does – but you may have a hard time convincing the logical side of your mind of that fact. The way to overcome fear is to have faith in yourself. Don’t trust other people though!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The more others say you should be respectful of tradition the more determined you will be to be radical. Now that Saturn is moving retrograde in your sign you seem to believe that you can do as you please – but it’s not necessarily true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Of course you feel apprehensive about the changes taking place in your life, that’s only natural. But don’t let your fears take over to such an extent that you can no longer function. See them for what they truly are: phantoms of the mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The planets indicate that if you are prepared to take risks and if you believe in your abilities then everything is possible for you. Saturn’s retrograde move will inevitably bring doubts but if you ignore them they won’t hold you back for long.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Your imaginative powers are strong but reality will kick in today and you will wonder how you could have allowed your fantasies to run away with you to such an extent. It’s no big deal. Better to dream too much than to not dream at all.

