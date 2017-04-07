IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may not be the kind to wait and see how things develop but if you are smart that will be your starting point in most activities this year. Extremes of all kinds are best avoided, especially where your emotions are concerned. Lighten up, it’s life.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Today’s sun-Jupiter link will clear the air so you can put bad feelings behind you. If you make the effort to meet others halfway they will respond and you will be able to patch things up quite easily. Don’t let petty feuds distract you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You must not allow yourself to be coerced into accepting other people’s standards of behaviour. You know what the rules are and you have no intention of breaking them, not even for promises of fame and fortune. Principle comes before profit.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Over the next few days you will have to decide if a partnership or relationship is worth carrying on with or if it is time to call it a day. Deep down you know the answer already but you may be reluctant to admit it to yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If someone has let you down or betrayed your trust then say what has to be said and do what has to be done, then put it behind you for good. It may not be easy to forgive and forget but for your own sake it must be done.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

With the sun moving through the sympathetic sign of Aries you find it easier to relax and let life come to you but there is still a danger you will try to force an issue that should be left to work itself out. Let time take care of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you spend money like it is going out of fashion now you will surely regret it later on. No matter how tempted you may be to splash out on pretty things the fact is you don’t need them. More to the point, you cannot afford them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A few days from now you will look back and wonder how you allowed yourself to get so annoyed. Jupiter in your sign, at odds with the sun, makes everything look more important than it actually is. Enjoy life – it really should be fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Try not to get upset about things over which you have no control. The planets indicate that nothing you say or do today is going to change your situation one little bit, so you might as well accept it and make the best of what happens.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may need to remind certain people today what a talented individual you are. For too long you have been lumped in with the also-rans and that’s got to change. What can you do to impress people in positions of power? So do it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

According to the planets a rival has it in for you. That may be hard to believe as you seem to be on good terms with everyone at the moment but some people can be rather two-faced. Watch your back – and your front as well!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

So many wonderful things have been happening of late but not everyone is as happy as you about the changes taking place. If you find that you gain from what another person has lost be smart and get some of the benefit back to them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Money matters may or may not be going well for you now but today’s sun-Jupiter link will encourage you to exaggerate your actions, making you either stingy in the extreme or outrageously wasteful. Have you though of trying the middle way instead?

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error