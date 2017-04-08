IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may be frustrating that those closest to you keep coming up with reasons not to do this and not to do that but they have your best interests at heart. Maybe you should listen to them more this year. You can certainly learn from their mistakes.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Despite what some people might say your fate is not set in stone and what happens this weekend will remind you of that fact. There is need to be afraid of the future – if it is in some way not to your liking then you can change it.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Timing is always important and the planets indicate that the right time to make your mark on the world is now. Don’t wait to be invited to show what you can do – muscle your way to the front of the stage and show off your moves.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may be tempted to neglect certain responsibilities this weekend, especially those which don’t seem to be that important, but that would be a mistake. If you leave a job, no matter how small, unfinished it could damage your reputation.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

This may be a challenging time for you but it is also one of the best times of the year, especially if you are socially and professionally ambitious. Don’t listen to those who say you should not aim too high – the fact is you can’t aim high enough.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Leo is supposed to be bold and brave. So what happened? The recent run of negative cosmic influences is what happened, and there will be a few more this weekend. No matter. The long-term forecast is still extremely good, so wait out the storm.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Be firm with a partner or colleague over the next 48 hours but let them know too that they will get a fair share of the spoils. If you let them know where they stand then they will stand by you through both good times and bad.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Try something new this weekend. If your life is in a bit of a slump at the moment it could be because you are following tried and trusted ways of doing things rather than looking for more up-to-date methods. What have you got to lose?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It’s not like you to be impulsive but the sun’s link to your ruling planet Pluto this weekend will encourage you to throw caution to the wind. Don’t throw your money or your heart after them though or you may never see either of them again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You are not the only one with a head full of good ideas, so listen to what friends and family members have to tell you over the next 48 hours and, if their advice sounds good, act on it immediately. Don’t let your ego hold you back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You prefer to check all the details before making a decision but if you do that this weekend you could miss out on a huge opportunity. The first idea that comes into your head is the one to follow. Trust your instincts – they won’t let you down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

What happens this weekend will give you the courage to shake things up a bit, both at home and at work. Others may be happy with your performance but you are not and accepting second best is not in your nature. Make changes and make them big.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Sometimes you can be dynamic and sometimes you can be hesitant – it’s all part of the changeable Pisces nature – and with so many challenging influences to deal with this weekend you would be wise to err on the side of caution. Keep a low profile.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error