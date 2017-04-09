IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday suggests you will be involved in some kind of power play, most likely on the work front. If possible, steer clear of taking sides. However, if that’s not possible, make sure you pick the winning side!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Some things just cannot be avoided and the approaching full moon suggests you will have to deal with a situation you would rather pretend does not exist. The good news is that once you set your mind to the problem it won’t exist for much longer.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

No matter how much you love your freedom you have responsibilities that cannot be avoided and with Mercury turning retrograde in your sign you have no choice but to knuckle down and do what is expected of you. Do it brilliantly and then move on.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

At some stage this week you will wonder if a friend is really on your side. However, you would be wise not to act on your suspicions because negative cosmic influences are sure to skew your thinking. The situation will sort itself out in time.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Someone in a position of authority seems to have taken a liking to you but don’t think that means you can do as you please. They will be looking to you to act responsibility and take the lead in group activities, so don’t let them down.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Yes, you have been hard done by, but there is no point making a fuss about it. Just take what you have been given and make the best of it. Use your people skills to get help and your creative skills to turn the situation in your favour.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A lot will depend on your own common sense over the next few days, especially where money matters and business activities are concerned. Put your interests first but be aware that your interests and other people’s interests are not necessarily different.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Although the approaching full moon may make it seem as if your plans are falling apart don’t despair because everything will come right in the end. The challenges you face over the next few days are designed to strengthen you, not destroy you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You have more important things to do with your time than argue with people who clearly don’t want to be told what the truth is. Let them have the last word and then turn your attention to what really matters: your work and your creative ambitions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You’ve not had much help from friends and family members in recent weeks but the situation will go into reverse this week and you will be swamped by offers of assistance. That’s nice, but do you really need any help? You’re doing okay without it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Steer clear of other people’s disputes over the next few days because if you get involved you may find that everyone gangs up on you. You cannot possibly know who is right and who is wrong so stay neutral – it’s both smarter and safer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Some people are making an issue of matters that mean nothing to you and you must let them know that you have no intention of getting involved. That applies to your private life as much as it does to your work. You don’t have to play silly games.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Try not to come across as too assertive or aggressive. You may be tempted to speak your mind but with Mercury, planet of communication, starting one of its retrograde phases your words are sure to be taken the wrong way. If in doubt, stay silent.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error