IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday will do wonders for your imaginative powers and it’s quite likely you will create something that brings you acclaim. But don’t sell your soul for applause and rewards – your art is worth much more than that.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You would be wise not to make any major announcements today. You may be bursting to tell the world about what you are up to but you will get a better response if you leave it another 24 hours. Good news is always worth waiting for.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are in danger of making a setback seem more drastic than it really is. Your mission today, should you choose to accept it, is to focus only on things that make you feel good. And remember: It’s often the little things that bring the most joy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Resist the urge to make up your mind about something today because chances are you don’t yet have all the facts. That applies to all areas of your life but especially to your career where your rivals are deliberately keeping information from you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s not unusual for you to get emotional about certain issues but with the sun at odds with Neptune today there is a danger you will go WAY over the top. Stop and think before each and every act you take. Ask yourself: Is it really necessary?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A lot of people are telling you a lot of different things and it’s beginning to make your head hurt. If you want to be safe you should ignore everything you hear, no matter where it comes from, and act only on what your inner voice tells you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

According to the planets certain people are trying to influence your thinking by dropping hints that are designed to make you feel insecure. You don’t have to play this game – you can, if you choose to, ignore every word they say.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep your thoughts to yourself as much as you can today. If knowledge is power then it stands to reason that if you give too much away it is your power that is in danger of declining. Take the Fifth Amendment – you don’t HAVE to talk after all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some of the people you live and work with will show a distinct lack of support today – a few may even go out of their way to make life difficult for you. It’s no big deal, you’re capable of doing what needs to be done on your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What you need to remember today is that causes always have consequences. If you fall into the trap of thinking that you can do what you like the next few days could be uncomfortable to say the least. Think before you speak before you act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may think that by supporting certain causes you are doing good but today’s sun-Neptune link will challenge that assumption is some way. It’s not enough just to do something, it must be something that really does change the world for the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to accept things at face value, especially where affairs of the heart and other intimate contacts are concerned. What people say and what people mean are likely to be two different things today, tomorrow and over the weekend, so be careful.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in the career area of your chart links to your ruler Neptune today, but because the relationship is stressful you would be wise not to make any sudden moves on the work front. Almost certainly you will see things in a different light tomorrow.

