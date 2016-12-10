IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have no end of great ideas over the coming 12 months but each and every one of them must be judged on their practical merits. It is better to complete one lesser task than to get nowhere with half a dozen bigger ones.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Whatever else you do this weekend do NOT follow the crowd. Go your own way and do your own thing and laugh when certain individuals get annoyed at your antics. The world needs people like you who are not afraid to challenge the status quo.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Common sense is not so common that everyone possesses it – in fact very few do – and if you keep that thought in mind this weekend you won’t go far wrong. Do not, repeat not, allow others to handle your financial affairs over the next 48 hours.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will have to defend yourself quite forcefully against an attack on your reputation this weekend, but once the shouting is over you should sit down somewhere quiet and ask yourself if maybe your critics have a point. How well do you know yourself?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be in a serious frame of mind over the next few days, especially on the work front where you are determined to show what you can do. Anyone who tries to distract you in any way must be left in no doubt that you are not amused.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone in a position of authority will try to persuade you to change your point of view this weekend, and maybe your way of doing things too. Which only goes to show how poorly they know you. Leos never change – you are who you are.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A little bit of thought will take you a long way this weekend, especially on the home front where if you make an effort to see things from both sides you will find it quite easy to defuse a potentially explosive situation. Remember, others have opinions too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are on the move over the next 48 hours you should plan the route you intend to take with care. You should also give yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination because delays and hold-ups are more likely than not.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What happens today and tomorrow will go a long way toward restoring your peace of mind, especially if you have been worrying about money. Hopefully you will come to the conclusion that your financial problems are not as serious as you thought.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With Saturn, planet of restriction, overshadowing the sun in your sign this weekend you may find that your options are limited. But that could actually be a good thing because it will force you to focus on the one thing that truly matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If your instincts tell you that what someone is saying is not the whole truth then you would be wise to give what they suggest a miss. Always, always act on what your inner voice tells you. Can you name a time when it has let you down?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be much in the mood for socializing this weekend but that’s okay because you have a great deal to think about. Find a secluded spot and ponder your life and its meaning. True happiness comes from knowing yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun joins forces with Saturn in the career area of your chart this weekend and what that indicates is that people in positions of power will expect more of you than usual. Raise your game and show them what real star quality looks like.

