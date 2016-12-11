IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to let your imagination run away with you this year. A bit of harmless daydreaming is fine but if you take it too far and take your fantasies seriously you could be in for some serious disappointment. Always be realistic about your aims.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you feel a bit under the weather this week take it as a sign that you are doing too much and need to rest both your body and your mind. Your energy and enthusiasm will return soon enough but for now don’t push yourself so hard.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be a daydreamer by nature but you seem to be coming up with all sorts of weird and wonderful ideas. Do any of them stand much chance of actually happening? If not, don’t waste time on them. Get back in touch with reality.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will get the wrong end of the stick about something this week and end up saying or doing something you later regret. If you do make a mistake don’t make it worse by refusing to admit it. A quick apology could save a lot of grief.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Listen to advice by all means but check facts and figures for yourself before acting on what you are told. No matter how reliable you believe your sources to be make sure they have got it right – or it is you who will suffer most.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no need to change your plans just because you are having second thoughts about what you should be doing. Everyone doubts themselves occasionally, yes even a Leo, so sleep on it. Better still, wait until Wednesday’s full moon has passed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may feel tied down by your obligations, at home and at work, but hang in there and don’t lose heart. Above all, don’t give others the impression that you would rather be somewhere else, or they may pile even more work on your shoulders.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t give away any clues about what you are planning. This week’s cosmic influences could loosen your tongue and lead you to reveal something that your rivals will seize on. Remember, knowledge is power, so keep what you know to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may do something silly this week but it’s unlikely that anything bad will come of it. The best way to deal with embarrassing situations is to laugh at yourself, because when all is said and done nothing is worth losing sleep or friends over.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to rush things this week but if you do you will have to go back and correct your mistakes when the moon is full on the 14th. Don’t worry, you have not fallen that far behind in your schedule and can catch up later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be a bit touchy this week but that’s okay. Yes, your confidence is low at the moment and you cannot work out why, but everything in life moves in cycles and before the end of the year you’ll be buzzing again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Everything seems to be going so well for you at the moment that you may be lulled into a false sense of security. Nothing bad is likely to happen but why take the chance? Get your head together and take nothing for granted.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why are you so worried Pisces? What could go wrong? According to the planets you have precious little to fear, so quit behaving as if your world is about to end and start enjoying life for a change. The universe has everything under control.

