IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t just change your life, transform it. Too many times in the past you fiddled around the edges when what you should have done was sweep away the past completely. It’s either all or nothing Sag, so be brave and go for it big time.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s sun-Uranus link will encourage you to be more open, outgoing and optimistic. Whatever you set your heart on between now and the end of the year you will find a way to get it. Life is good and about to get even better.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will get the chance to make money this week but you could also lose money if you start taking the kind of risks that are unlikely to pay off. The more straightforward a situation appears to be the more likely it is there is a hidden catch.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No one will be immune to your charms today. Your way with words will win others over and even if they resist to begin with it is only a matter of time before they give you what you want. Affairs of the heart are especially well starred.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to find ways to make your everyday routine less taxing. To start with you must make sure that colleagues are doing their fair share of the work. Just because you can do a task better than everyone else does not mean you have to do it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is potentially one of the most enjoyable times of the year for you. Creatively and artistically the sky is the limit. Romantically, too, the coming week could be and should be special. Make the most of it while you can – you know it won’t last.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Honesty is the best policy today, especially on the home front where you need to let loved ones know that you find some of their actions troubling. Don’t worry that you might hurt their feelings – they are not nearly as sensitive as you fear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t care in the slightest what others think of your behaviour today – in fact you will make it a point of principle to shock them. Life is too short to waste time wondering if friends and colleagues approve of your actions. Just do it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something that used to worry you a lot will worry you less now. However, where money matters are concerned you must still be careful. The line between having enough and having nothing at all is not as wide as you seem to imagine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun in your sign links nicely with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, today, so something out of the ordinary is likely to happen. It will also be something you enjoy, so don’t hide yourself away, seek out situations that excite you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This may be a trying time for you but there are ways you can make it better. To start with you can be more optimistic about the future. The bad times won’t last forever and very soon the pendulum will swing your way again, so keep smiling.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Whether or not a new friendship stands the test of time remains to be seen but even if it is short-lived it will give you a lift and restore your faith in human nature – yes, of course there are still some nice people out there in the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in the career area of your chart, linked to Uranus, planet of changes, means you will attract the attention of someone in a position of power. If you play your cards right you could soon be a VIP yourself – that’s a Very Important Pisces!

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error