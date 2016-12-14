IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you were hoping for a quiet year ahead you may be disappointed as the full moon on your birthday is sure to bring all sorts of challenges. Don’t try to avoid what is coming your way – accept it and embrace it and own it. Then you’ll love it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is not a good time for taking risks, so don’t be tempted to gamble even if the odds seem stacked in your favour. Travel plans are likely to be disrupted too over the next 24 hours, so give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The full moon warns you could easily go over the top today, especially if you believe you are being cheated out of what you deserve. Before you start firing off accusations left, right and centre make sure you have the evidence to back them up.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s full moon in your sign will play havoc with your emotions but they can still be kept under control. Refuse to get upset no matter what the provocation might be. What happens is not as important as how you react to what happens.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how much work you have to get through today something is sure to disrupt your schedule and hold you back. But why should that be a problem? You don’t always have to be ahead of the game. Relax. Slow down. Take life easy for a while.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today’s cosmic set-up is highly misleading, so don’t jump to conclusions and don’t get angry with someone because you think they no longer appreciate your efforts. They do but they also have a lot on their mind at the moment, so be reasonable.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you want to make changes, either at home or at work, you will find ways to bring them about but make sure you know what you are doing because the price for changing back again later will be extremely high. Is it worth the cost?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t try to keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself today because chances are you won’t be able to. The full moon urges you to be open and honest, even if it means hurting other people’s feelings. They shouldn’t be so sensitive should they!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone gives you a hard time today just remove yourself from their presence. If you don’t you may end up doing something you later regret, though of course they will regret it more. Will you profit from getting angry? Then don’t do it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A full moon in your opposite sign of Gemini means that partners and colleagues will be rushing here, there and everywhere in an effort to get on top of things. You, of course, will stay calm and continue to enjoy life – it’s what you do best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As always you are eager to get things done but the sun in Sagittarius at this time of year means you will do best in the long-term if you think now and act later. You don’t have to start something new each and every day. Work isn’t everything.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to end a partnership or relationship that no longer seems worth the effort but don’t be too hasty. Later in the week, when the full moon has begun to wane, you may wish you had not been quite so eager for change.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will need to choose today between one possible approach and another. The only danger is that you will make your decision more for emotional than for logical reasons. If in doubt, get help from a friend who can be trusted to be honest with you.

