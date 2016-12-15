IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may seem as if you have not accomplished much over the past 12 months but you have. In a very real way you have laid the foundations for future success, so stop fretting that you’ve been left behind and start building your future.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Most things are going well for you now, both in your personal life and at work. You don’t even have to make much of an effort as the right opportunity always seems to arrive at just the right time. Make the most of this fortunate phase.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The emphasis today is on your money situation, especially things of a financial nature that involve other people. You may or may not grow rich over the next few days but if you are going to take a risk now is as good a time as any.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have fallen out with a friend or someone you work with, make it a priority to get back on good terms with them. You may have to admit that you were in the wrong but it’s a small price to pay for harmony to be restored.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you work with could be overly aggressive today but you must resist the urge to hit back at them. Chances are they are reacting to something bad in their personal life, so give them the benefit of the doubt. Tomorrow they will be fine again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun remains in the most dynamic area of your chart just one more week, so make the most of it. Don’t limit yourself in any way, shape or form – and certainly don’t let other people limit you. What is your No. 1 ambition? Go for it now!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have to get tough with someone today but you know if you don’t they will go on making the same mistake over and over. You won’t do either them or yourself any favours by pretending that everything is fine – it most certainly isn’t!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your ability to communicate has given your persuasive powers a boost. Make use of it today to get others to take care of all the boring stuff while you focus on the bigger picture.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some time over the next few days you will get an offer that could bring you a lot of prestige, and maybe an increase in salary as well. Don’t turn it down or you will kick yourself later when you realize what a golden opportunity it was.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Look out for your own interests over the next 24 hours. You have done your bit for the greater good and now have every right to do something for yourself. The sun in your sign promises great things, so get out there and make your mark.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be minded to end a project that is taking up too much of your time but if you stop now you will regret it before the end of the year. You have come this far, so now you really must go all the way. It will get easier.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is a good time for group activities but don’t spread yourself too thin. What happens between now and the sun’s change of signs on the 21st will require all your energy, so save yourself for the things, and the people, that really matter.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have been tremendously ambitious of late but you won’t reach certain goals and targets on your own. Start looking around for people who can assist you in making your dreams come true. They will gladly help you – IF you ask them to.

