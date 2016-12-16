IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Before committing yourself to a new plan or project that will take up most of your waking hours you must decide if the sacrifice is worth it. According to your birthday chart you will enjoy just as much success if you take your expectations down a notch.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have all the courage and all the ability you need to deal with a difficult situation, so don’t turn your back on it. Before the day is done you will have conquered a fear you thought would be with you forever. Get over it and move on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you find that your energy goes into a nose-dive over the next 24 hours then you must stop what you are doing and take a much-needed break. Each hour you push yourself beyond your limits will require a day or more to recover.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Why is it that wherever you go and whatever you do it feels as if something bad is about to happen? Most likely it’s just your imagination playing games with you but for the sake of your peace of mind only go to places that feel safe.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s fine that you are so ambitious but what happens today will remind you that material success is not the most important thing in life. What matters now is that you get your domestic situation in order. Work can wait but loved ones cannot.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may find it hard to get going today but once you do you will get through your workload in double quick time. Start as early in the day as you can, then the afternoon and the evening will be free for more personal and enjoyable activities.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Resist the urge to point out other people’s faults and failings today because they will most likely hold it against you – and could cause problems later on. Also, don’t do anything risky where money is concerned because it could cost you dearly.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Chances are you will clash with someone in a position of authority today. If it happens, make sure you are back on good terms again by the end of the day. The last thing you want is to be worrying about it all weekend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The danger today is that you will take on too much and exhaust yourself. If you are behind in your schedule then accept it and promise yourself that you will catch up next week. Weekends are for fun and games, not toiling and fretting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you poke your nose into a situation that does not concern you today you are sure to regret it. How would you react if someone started telling you what to do? Even if your intentions are honourable you are advised to keep your distance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

According to the planets you need to find a more stable balance between your home life and your career ambitions. Yes, of course, you want to get on in the world and yes, of course, you don’t mind working hard. But don’t go to extremes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no point trying to persuade a certain individual to see things your way because it isn’t going to happen. Accept that you see the world one way and they see it another way – then go your own way and do your own thing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Keep your options open today and listen to advice from people whose expertise in key areas is more developed than your own. You may not want to admit that others know best but if you insist on ignoring them the results could be costly.

