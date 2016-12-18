IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Stop thinking that you have missed the boat because you most certainly have not. You may have allowed a number of opportunities to pass you by but there will always be another one, and another one after that. Life is a wheel that never stops turning.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Have you made your mark yet? Does the world know your name? If not, don’t worry because the sun’s move into the career area of your chart on the 21st will open your eyes to new possibilities, and open other people’s eyes to your potential.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can sense that changes are coming, changes that will help you to move away from an old and boring past and towards a more exciting and profitable future. Listen only to what your heart tells you – and act on it immediately.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Somewhere along the way you seem to have forgotten that life is supposed to be a great adventure. You have certainly become too serious and materialistic of late. Never mind, you will rediscover your true fun-loving nature over the next few days.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are almost at the halfway point of your solar year, making this an excellent time to take stock of how far you have come and how far you still have to go. You will have a lot to do over the next few days, so get started now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Life may have been hectic of late but you cannot afford to slow down because there is still a lot to be done before the sun changes signs in midweek. Creatively and romantically this is a good time for you, but it could still be a great time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have wasted enough time and energy on senseless disputes, so turn your back on all of them and focus on more important matters. The sun’s imminent change of sign means you must look forward now, because the past no longer matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be missing out on a number of opportunities, simply because you are too stubborn to admit that your present course is taking you away from where you should be going in life. There is still time to change your ways, but you must be quick.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Stand up for your rights and don’t let anyone force you to do things you don’t want to do. Bribes and other kinds of pressure must not be tolerated. Nor must flattery, which is simply another kind of weapon your rivals will use against you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun remains in your sign only a few more days, so make the most of it. Each and every opportunity that comes your way, and there will be plenty, must be milked for all it is worth. If you don’t take advantage, someone else will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Recent weeks have been far from easy and there will be more challenges for you over the next two or three days. The good news is that after that a new solar year begins for you and life WILL get better – much, much better, so keep smiling.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Steer clear of other people’s battles this week because you have nothing to gain by getting involved. If someone asks for your opinion by all means give it to them but don’t take it further than that or you could find yourself in the middle of a war!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have allowed yourself to get dragged into a situation that is not good for you and now you must get yourself out of it again – quickly! It may be hard to tell a friend that they no longer have your full support but tell them you must.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

