IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As mind planet Mercury begins one of its retrograde phases on your birthday you must make sure that your ideas are realistic. Try not to set yourself grand, long-term targets. Take each day as it comes and strive to make each individual day perfect.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to accept that a certain individual is no good for you. Once you realize that almost everything they do is designed to benefit them at your expense, both emotionally and financially, you will find it easy to cut the ties that bind.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will be a lot of noise and confusion over the next few days but no matter. You know how to switch off from the world and let it all pass. Others can get overexcited if they like but you are far too laid-back for that.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be inclined to let a false accusation go unchallenged but the planets warn if you do your reputation is likely to suffer. Don’t let anyone say anything bad about you without a reply. They will respect you more if you stand up for yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because Mars has been passing through one of the more sensitive areas of your chart in recent weeks you have at times been too restrained. Now Mars is moving in your favour again you can throw caution to the wind. Make a big impression Cancer.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something will happen today that angers you. However, before you go on the warpath make absolutely sure that you have not got the wrong end of the stick. If you accuse someone of something they have not done you could lose a friend.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Where relationships are concerned you may not be the most outgoing member of the zodiac but when your interest is roused the object of your affection knows all about it. Mars in your opposite sign means that someone will ignite your passion today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If every word that someone says seems to rub you up the wrong way it’s a pretty good sign that you are not compatible. There is no point suffering in silence – let them know it’s time to go your separate ways. You’ll both be better off for it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone you are fond of is going through a hard time the best thing you can do for them is to stay out of the way. This is only a passing storm, so let it blow over. Come midweek everything will be sweetness and light again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no reason why you should not mix business with pleasure today but make sure the pleasure part does not take over completely. You have a lot of tasks still to complete, so get them done first, then go out and celebrate in style.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A positive mental attitude is a must if you are to get through what you are working on. Some may say you are taking on too much but only because they do not share your level of ambition. Always believe you will succeed – and eventually you will.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Fortune will smile on you over the next few days and if you act quickly when an opportunity arises you could make some money. Self-belief and hard work is an unbeatable combination, so push yourself hard and then enjoy the rewards.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Mars moves into your birth sign today you may become rather emotional, and the most prominent emotion is likely to be anger. But that’s okay. There is a lot of pent-up aggression that you need to deal with. Better out than in!

