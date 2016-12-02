IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Jupiter link on your birthday can help you turn what is currently just a fuzzy idea into something real and lasting. You CAN change things for the better Sag, both for yourself and for other people, so be bold, be brave and get to work – now!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have this vague feeling that you should be doing something useful with your life. If you have not yet been able to work out what that something is don’t worry, it will come to you over the next few days. It’s time to make a difference.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be cautious by nature but you must still take the occasional risk. Today’s Mars-Jupiter link will make it easy for you to be more dynamic and important people will soon be singing your praises. Sell yourself for all you are worth – a lot!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your mind is full of big ideas and, yes, some of them are outrageous. Don’t let anyone tell you that you are aiming too high because Jupiter is on your side and that makes all things possible – at least for someone as adventurous as you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get things done and because you cannot do it all on your own you have no option but to trust other people. What others tell you today could lead to success beyond your wildest dreams – if you believe them and if you act quickly.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there is someone on the work front whose support you need but who you have not been on good terms with of late, don’t worry, you will soon be friends again. Mercury’s influence will make it easy for you to heal rifts and end feuds.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You feel more enthusiastic about what you have to do and you feel stronger, physically and mentally, than you have for a long time. This is an excellent time to start a new fitness regime. Make it something that really tests you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do you feel lucky? You should, because Jupiter in your sign, allied to energy planet Mars, means if you act quickly and decisively you cannot help but achieve something amazing. If you know what you want there is every chance you will get it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Whatever challenges come your way over the next few days you must think of them as opportunities to be exploited. That applies especially to your domestic situation. Good fortune is closely linked to how well you get along with loved ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Wherever you go today and over the weekend you will find that people are unusually friendly. Whether you are travelling long distance or merely going down to the corner store to buy groceries everyone will go out of their way to make you feel welcome.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may feel as if something good is going out of your life, and maybe it is, but something new and better will replace it in a matter of days. Also, if you feel lucky you will be lucky, so always think big and always expect the best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You only have to put a name to your dream to see it come true. Can it really be that easy? Yes it can, because with Mars in your sign linked to luck planet Jupiter the cosmos is smiling on you – and all you have to do is smile back.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No doubt you wish you could retreat into your own quiet little world for a while, but it isn’t going to happen – there are just too many things going on at the moment. There are people out there who need your assistance, so get involved.

