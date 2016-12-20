IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your main priority over the coming year is to decide, once and for all, what it is you want out of life. This is no time for vague yearnings. Be clear in your own mind what it is you are after, then focus all your energy in that single direction.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As the sun is about to move into the career area of your chart employers and other important people will look on you kindly. Let them know you are ready and willing to take on more responsibility but don’t take on too much. Know your limits.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun’s change of signs tomorrow will inspire you to be more open and outgoing. If you allow yourself to experience new situations, and get to know different types of people, you will learn more about the world and your special place in it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A more sensitive phase is about to begin but, being a Gemini, that does not mean you will hide yourself away. On the contrary, you may well decide to take a break, ideally as far away from your usual environment as it is possible to get.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If challenge and opportunity really are two sides of the same coin the next few days should be highly productive. You will find yourself having to deal with partnership issues that require a subtle approach – and subtle is very much Cancer’s middle name.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s upcoming move into the work area of your chart means you may have to come to terms with the fact that you are not going to reach certain goals, at least not in the time frame you have set yourself. Relax, it’s okay to do less.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t worry if you have missed out on a number of opportunities in recent weeks because the sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart tomorrow will give you another chance. What matters is what you do next, not what you didn’t do before.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be a touch more irritable than usual over the next few days but it’s no big deal. As the sun moves into the most sensitive area of your chart you can’t help but feel grouchy, but it won’t last for long. You’ll soon be smiling again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have kept your thoughts to yourself for too long and now it is time to speak up. You certainly won’t be lost for words today, in fact they will flow out of you in torrents. Those of a sensitive disposition won’t know what’s hit them!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be extremely active over the next 24 hours, especially on a social level where you will enjoy bringing people together. The more you are on the move the more you will get out of life. Keep a careful eye on your cash though.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun moves into your birth sign tomorrow and what you choose to do over the next few days will have a huge effect on what the coming year is going to be like. Focus on the good things in life and surround yourself with good people too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The cosmic changes now taking place will affect you on a deep inner level. If you can find a way to withdraw from the world – a bit – and spend time with your thoughts the long-term benefits will be considerable. Your heart matters more than your head now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means get involved in other people’s problems and issues but do so in a way that is not obtrusive. Offer advice where you think it is needed and do what you can to inspire those who are feeling down and left out. It’s what you do best.

