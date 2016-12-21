IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The emotional side of your nature will be much in evidence over the coming year. Give yourself permission to follow your heart and don’t worry that those of a less expressive nature will pull ahead of you – they won’t. Your feelings are important.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Flattery will take you only so far – but hard work will take you all the way. With the sun joining Mercury in the career area of your chart today you will find it easy to impress important people, but you must do so in the right way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Where money matters and business issues are concerned you cannot afford to be too laid-back today. If you leave anything to chance you may find yourself out of pocket. Think well of people by all means but be on your guard as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Partnership matters should go smoothly today and after the upsets and upheavals of recent weeks that’s no doubt good news. The sun’s change of signs means you will be a lot less competitive, and a lot more relaxed, in one-to-one situations.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign of Capricorn over the next few days will hammer home the fact that you cannot always get your own way. It will also remind you that if you want to get things done then compromise and team-work are essential.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun’s move into the well-being area of your chart today means you need to avoid stressful situations. Yes, your career is important, and so is money, but peace of mind trumps everything else. Don’t let anything endanger your emotional health.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Raise your sights higher over the next few weeks and show the world what you are capable of. Above all don’t allow yourself to be distracted by trivial issues – and don’t try to be all things to all people. Quality work matters far more than quantity.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must not let other people’s negative attitudes rub off on you. Life is what you make of it and each of us is responsible for our own happiness and well-being. Show the critics and cynics what a positive outlook can accomplish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s decision time. Do you carry on along your present course or do you change direction? Only you can decide but before you do try discussing the matter with someone you trust. Their perspective could be very different from your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to take your cash-flow situation more seriously than you have been doing these past few months. If your resources are low then there are only two ways you are going to build them up again: spend less or earn more. Try doing both!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A new solar year begins for you today and you should aim to make it the best one ever. Forget about the past – the only thing that matters is what you are going to do in the future. Make it something good that history will remember you for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will do a good deed for someone today with no thought of praise or reward. Having said which, almost certainly you will gain from your action in some way, maybe not immediately but certainly before the turning of the year.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you gain something you are not sure you are entitled to today you don’t have to give it back. In the greater scheme of things we always get what we deserve, so one way or another it will even itself out. Enjoy your good fortune.

