IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The lesson you need to learn over the coming year is that there is good and bad in everyone – yes, even in you. That does not mean you should never be judgmental but you do need to move away from the idea that some individuals are evil – they’re not.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone in a position of power wants you to do something that you believe to be morally questionable you must say No. Most likely they will hold it against you, but if you betray your principles and standards you will regret it for a long time.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun may be moving through the sympathetic sign of Capricorn but so is Pluto, planet of secrets, and it warns that someone, somewhere is plotting against you. They will only succeed if you lower your guard. Watch your back at all times today.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t want to give up on a project before it is completed but you may have to. The simple fact is it is costing too much, so you need to rethink what you are doing and find another way to make your artistic dreams come true.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You know what needs to be done, both at home and at work, but you seem to be waiting for a sign that you have made the right decision. That sign is unlikely to arrive any time soon, so trust your instincts and hope for the best.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to deceive someone you are negotiating with but the planets warn that may not be a good idea. On the work front especially others have access to information that you do not and they will see through your scheme easily.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

According to the planets most of your problems exist only in your head, so stop worrying that the sky is about to fall and get back into the mainstream of life. The sun in Capricorn will boost your confidence no end – if you let it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The best way to deal with someone who refuses to see sense is to let them get on with it and not offer to help mop up the mess when, inevitably, it all goes wrong. You are under no obligation to protect them from the consequences of their actions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your critics say that you are losing your edge, that you are not as decisive and dynamic as you used to be, but no way is that true. You will bounce back from recent setbacks bigger and better than you were before – somehow you always do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to appear too eager today. Give friends and family and work colleagues the impression that you don’t really care if you win or you lose. It isn’t true, of course, but it will lull them into a false sense of security and then you can pounce.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Forget about your failures, because there is nothing you can do to change them. If you waste time going over what has already passed it will divert your attention away from things that you could be doing to improve your life right now. Get over it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something is clearly bothering you and your rivals are beginning to pick up on it. The planets indicate there is no need to worry, because even if you are moving in the wrong direction at the moment you will soon be back on track again. Keep going.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you try to live up to the inflated image that certain people have of you then you are sure to exhaust yourself. Your health is far more important than the mask you present to the world. Be yourself – it’s who you were always meant to be.

