IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to convince yourself that all things are possible – because then they will be. You may have talent coming out of your ears but it does not mean a thing if you doubt yourself. Take each day as it comes and make each new day a masterpiece.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t have to explain yourself or make excuses for turning down a social invitation you know you won’t enjoy. This may be a fun time of year but you also have some serious issues to deal with, so give yourself time and space to think.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to be honest with yourself about a relationship, above all to what extent your own attitude is to blame for some of the negative things that have occurred of late. There is no point blaming others for what is really down to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your powers of persuasion will be high this weekend, especially in situations where someone needs to take the lead and make things happen. Friends and colleagues will be impressed by your ability to stay calm when everyone else is losing their cool.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone in a position of authority gives you a hard time this weekend you must not back down. Be polite, of course, but make sure they know you will not be intimidated. There is nothing they can say or do that can hurt you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What happens between now and the turn of the year will remind you that there is a higher purpose to your existence. Deep down you already know that in the greater scheme of things everything is important and has its place, and that includes you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Keep your cash in your pocket this weekend, because once you start spending it you may find you are unable to stop. It will be all too easy to waste money on things you don’t need – and which no one else wants to buy from you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Everyone falls out once in a while, even at this time of year, so don’t be dismayed if there are a few cross words this weekend. It’s not the end of the world by any means and come the start of next week you’ll be best buddies again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Stick to the facts over the next 48 hours because if you make anything up your rivals will find out and make a big deal of it. Why would you want to make yourself look bigger or more important anyway? You know what your worth is – a lot!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No doubt you are eager to get started on some kind of project but the planets warn you might want to check the details again, just in case there is something you have overlooked. No matter how motivated you may be you still need to plan properly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be careful what you say this weekend because your words will be taken seriously – maybe more seriously than you intended. Any promises you make will be challenged if others think you don’t have what it takes to deliver – so make sure you do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s good that you believe in yourself but don’t get too self-satisfied or you could make a silly, and costly, mistake. Social plans may be uppermost in your mind at the moment but check your money situation too. It may not be as good as you thought.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Everything you do over the next 48 hours must be done for practical reasons only. You simply don’t have the time to waste on activities that do not bring tangible results. Others may find you a bit too serious for their liking but that’s their problem.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error