IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A perfect link between Saturn, planet of restriction, and Uranus, planet of freedom, on your birthday means you will be involved in something huge. If you are offered a leadership position don’t turn it down – this is the role you’ve been waiting for.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The upcoming new moon indicates that if you desire to move up in the world, and if you have a plan to make it happen, there is nothing you cannot accomplish. The year now ending may have been good but 2017 will be truly great.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What happens between now and the end of the year will give your confidence a massive boost. It would also help immensely if you refuse to take anything too seriously, not least yourself. Strive to see the funny side in all situations.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point trying to convince yourself that everything in your life is fine when you know it is not. What happens next week will bring to light something you have been trying to hide from yourself. It’s time to own it and get over it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The new moon in your opposite sign of Capricorn on the 29th will help you get over any sense of embarrassment you might feel about your emotions. Share what is in your heart with those you care for most. Let them know how much you love them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you want to live a healthier life now is the time to start. Cosmic activity in the well-being area of your chart means that anything new you begin over the next few days will work out for the best, especially if you take it slow to start with.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The approaching new moon takes place in the most dynamic area of your chart, so this is one of the best times of the year for getting things done. Enjoy the holidays by all means but don’t shut down completely. Your future success starts here.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have been a bit too sensitive of late but in a matter of days you will feel more positive about yourself and the world you inhabit. Follow your instincts wherever they take you and don’t be afraid to be different. Never, ever follow the herd.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will have no difficulty letting others know what you think and feel between now and the new year. But that does not mean you should tell them everything. You have never been one to give away secrets and there’s no reason why you should start now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What occurs next will make the sacrifices you have made finally seem worthwhile. It’s possible that you will come into money but even if you do not you will be richer in some way. Whatever it is you value the most that’s what you will get more of.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to focus all your energy in a single direction – if you can do that you will achieve something truly remarkable over the next few weeks. Choose a path, if you have not already done so, and make sure you stick to it. Consistency is essential.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not allow yourself to be held back by doubts and fears, most of which have no real connection to reality. The message of the stars for you now Aquarius is that it’s time to stop living with constant anxiety. Try constant happiness instead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you meet on your travels over the next few days will become a very good friend, and maybe also a collaborator on a project you’ve been planning. Their ideas and your ideas will dovetail nicely. It looks like you’re made for each other.

