IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Jupiter-Uranus link on your birthday means you will be drawn to situations that are in some way different. Not everyone will understand why you want to get involved in such exotic and esoteric issues but you must always follow your heart.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

These may be fun times but you still need to take care of your health. What happens today will remind you that no matter how robust you may feel physically there is also an emotional side to your nature that needs to be cared for too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Before agreeing to deals or signing contracts over the next few days make sure you know what you are getting into and make sure you can deliver on time. If you are not entirely certain you are up to it then rein back your ambitions a little.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You cannot make the facts fit conclusions you have already reached – if you try you will be found out and it won’t be good for either your ego or your reputation. Yes, everyone is entitled to an opinion but not all opinions are equal.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s good to be popular but don’t get so taken in by other people’s flattery today that you invite others to take advantage of you. The planets warn that those saying the nicest things about you are the ones who are most likely to cheat you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have never been one to follow the herd so why start now? Today’s Jupiter-Uranus link means you can and you must resist pressure to conform. Listen to your inner voice and don’t be afraid to do what it tells you. Ignore everything else.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It might be wise not to put too much trust into any conclusions you reach today because you may have to change them early in the new year. Also, be careful with money because you don’t have a never-ending flow of funds at your disposal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have confidence in your abilities but even a Libra needs a helping hand once in a while. If you require help today don’t just sit there hoping someone will notice your plight – speak up and make sure you get the assistance you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be good at keeping secrets but you will also be tempted to use what you know about someone to further your own interests today. Before you do, ask yourself this question: Is the potential material gain worth the inevitable loss of credibility?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There are occasions when telling the truth can cause more problems than telling a lie, and this is one of them. Before you open your mouth today ask yourself if a friend really wants to know what is going on behind their back. Probably not.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What seems like a great idea today may turn out to be utter nonsense by the end of the week, so under no circumstances commit yourself. It’s bad enough when other people deceive you, but it’s even worse when you deceive yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to dabble in something that promises a big reward further down the line but is it worth the effort? It may seem to be a small issue now but the planets warn that the hours you have to put in will soon add up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You like to trust what people tell you but your sixth sense is clearly warning that something is amiss. Sometimes you can be too suspicious for your own good but on this occasion you are right to have doubts. Listen to and act on your instincts.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

