IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mars link on your birthday will give you all the energy you need to take your achievements to the next level. Don’t make long-term plans, just keep your mind in the present and aim to make each and every 24-hour period a masterpiece.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Lady Luck will smile on you today. You don’t have to do anything special, you just have to be yourself and good things will inevitably come your way. Your ruler Mars makes you seem so dynamic that everyone wants to do things for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s cosmic set-up promises that if you reach for the biggest prize on offer you can and you will make it your own. You have so much talent and so much potential but sometimes you also have too much self-doubt. Get over it!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Social activities and travels plans are under excellent stars until the early part of the new year, so get out and about. Make sure you show your face in places where being recognized can do good things for your career. Visibility is so important.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more others say you are aiming too high the more you will go out of your way to prove them wrong. There is nothing you like more than a challenge and you will get plenty of them today. Just remember that winning isn’t everything.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to remember that every word you say and every move you make has consequences. As you think today so it will be tomorrow, so make sure your thoughts are positive, if not always pure, and very soon your dreams will come true.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be the only one who knows what is going on at the moment but you are advised to keep it to yourself for the time being. You may see the situation in a radically different light around the time of Thursday’s new moon.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are the sort of Libra who enjoys getting involved in causes and movements then what happens today should be a lot of fun. The most important thing though is that you don’t take any of it too seriously. Keep it as lighthearted as possible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will go out of your way to help someone in need today but you must also make sure that you are not taken advantage of by people who mistake your generous nature for lack of street wisdom. Be charitable by all means but be sensible too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been putting off tackling your money situation for too long. As from today you need to start making savings – and maybe find a new source of income as well. If you don’t, you may have to throw yourself on the mercy of other people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make a special effort to get your message across to someone you love. Is there something you have been wanting to say but for one reason or another never quite got around to? Then say it today. Your relationship will quickly reach new heights.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Give your imagination permission to roam and don’t reject an idea just because others tell you it is too outrageous to ever come true. Today’s sun-Mars link means you have the power to make things happen. Anything is possible if you want it enough.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry if others say you are acting irrationally because even if they are it will work out okay. There is something in the Pisces nature that attracts the right results even when you do everything the wrong way. You’re lucky like that.

