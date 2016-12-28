IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury, planet of communication and the mind, is strong on your birthday, so make it your aim over the coming 12 months to put your thoughts into words. People will pay good money to hear what you have to say about the issues of the day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Work colleagues and employers will be impressed by your ideas between now and the beginning of the new year. A lot will depend, as always, on your willingness to work with others as part of a team but career-wise things are definitely looking up.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You want to get away from your usual environment and explore places you have not been in a while. That’s great but make sure your wanderings are over by the turn of the year or Neptune, planet of deception, could lead you astray.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s possible that you will come into money today or tomorrow but it’s just as possible that what you gain will quickly be lost. This is certainly not a good time to gamble, either with your own or with other people’s money.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Other people will bring you luck today, so don’t hide yourself away. A relationship that begins over the few days will be exciting but if you are looking for true love you may have to wait a bit longer. Just enjoy it for what it is.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to get so caught up in the details of what you are doing that you lose sight of the big picture. Step back from your work once in a while so you can see how it fits into the greater scheme of things. It’s looking good.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You feel the need to prove yourself and you are sure to get the chance, but you also need to be aware that there will be obstacles along the way. If a creative project gets into difficulties over the next few days you may have to rethink it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the domestic area of your chart suggests you will have to make a difficult choice between your family and your work. Having said which, it does not have to be entirely one thing or the other. Find ways to balance competing needs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s sun-Mercury link will encourage you to question your beliefs. However, as Mercury, planet of the mind, is going through one of its retrograde phases you must not change your entire philosophy of life. Leave yourself some wiggle room.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The good news today is that you will gain financially in some way. The bad news is that it won’t get you off the hook completely. Some time soon Sag you are going to have to get serious about what you own and what you earn.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is one of the best times of the year for you – so many things are going well now that you may be tempted to believe they can never go wrong again. You know they can and they will, so don’t take your good fortune for granted.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have to put your social life on hold today as work-related matters take up most of your time, but that’s okay. The more you get done now the less pressure you will be under early in the new year. Get a head start on 2017.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Put yourself about between now and the turn of the year and let everyone know that you are back to your best. Tomorrow’s new moon will inspire you to reach out to people whose outlook and objectives you share. Together you can move mountains.

