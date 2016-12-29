IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not only is there a new moon on your birthday but Uranus, planet of changes, moves in your favour too. At the very least the uncertainty that has been a feature of your life for so long will disappear over the coming 12 months. Start making plans again.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will breeze through life with the greatest of ease today, especially on the work front where even colleagues who usually annoy you will go out of their way to make your day pleasant. Maybe it’s something they’ve put in the coffee!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Things have been going so well for you of late that you may be wondering what the catch is. Don’t worry, there isn’t one, and what happens under the influence of today’s new moon will encourage you to believe that the best is still to come.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to forgive yourself for some kind of mistake. Yes, okay, you made a mess of something but it’s no big deal. In a matter of days it will no longer matter, so get over it and move on. The future is brighter than you think.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If friends and loved ones don’t seem interested in what you are doing don’t try to force them to get involved. This is one of those days when you will get more done if you don’t push too hard – and that applies to other people as well as yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are usually so full of energy and enthusiasm that it comes as a shock to people when you just cannot be bothered. But that’s okay. If anyone has earned a break from their labours it is you, so sit back and watch the world go by.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will get what you want without really trying today, thanks to the influence of the new moon in one of the very best areas of your chart. But if you do make an effort the results are likely to be spectacular. It’s your choice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Agree with everything friends and family and work colleagues tell you today, even if most of it strikes you as silly. Deep down you know that everything will work out in the end, no matter what people choose to believe – so why worry?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be the most patient of people but if you explain things slowly to those whose minds don’t move as fast as your own you will earn their gratitude, and maybe more. What goes around comes around, so good deeds are always worth it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Yes, all things are possible, but what you desire won’t just materialize as if by some sort of magic. Put a name to your dream. Work out how you can make it work, then focus on it to the exclusion of everything else. Success is sure to follow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are making all the right moves and enjoying all the good things that life has to offer. Today’s new moon in your sign will encourage you to aim even higher, both in your personal life and in your career. If you go for it you will get it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you look over your shoulder the more likely it is you will see something that scares you – so stop looking! There is no need for you to fear the worst, not when so many things are still going your way. Lighten up and love life again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friendships and activities that involve groups of people are under excellent stars at the moment, so get up and get out into the world so you can play your part. Today’s new moon suggests it may be a bigger part than you expected.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error