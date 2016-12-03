IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No task will be too much for you over the coming year but don’t scatter your energy in too many directions. Focus on the two or three things that mean the most to you and before you know it you will be a big star. No one shines brighter than you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t often listen to advice but what you are told by a friend this weekend could bring remarkable good fortune, so listen carefully and then find ways to put the information to good use. Don’t let your pride come between you and success.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be in a serious frame of mind this weekend and that’s good because you are going to have some serious issues to deal with between now and the end of the year. Make sure your aims are realistic and, when you make a decision, stick with it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to get to the bottom of a situation that has been worrying you for quite some time and the good news is you are on the right track. Pluto, the planet that keeps things hidden, is about to let you in on a secret.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Pace yourself sensibly over the next 48 hours because the planets warn if you don’t slow down you might hurt yourself. There comes a time when what you put into a task is more than what you get out of it – and that’s the time to stop.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius makes this a good time for, among other things, love and creativity, and it will go from good to great over the next few days. Start making plans and make them big. You really can’t aim too high.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you have been too busy of late to remind certain people how much they mean to you then make the effort this weekend. Cosmic activity in the domestic area of your chart will make it easy to find words that really mean something.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will have no trouble convincing those around you that your way is best this weekend – and for once you may even be right! Your natural charm and your way with words will help you twist everyone round your delicate Libra little finger.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be tough on certain people this weekend, and with good reason. The fact is they have been allowed to get away with too much in recent weeks and now you have no choice but to get a grip on the situation and bring them to heel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will find that people relate to you better this weekend if you give them more freedom. Let them off the leash for a bit. Let them make their own decisions for a change. You don’t have to check up on them every minute of every day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone will try to push their luck over the next few days but they won’t succeed. You have no intention of letting them get away with behaviour they do not deserve to get away with. You always play by the rules so they must too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is a special time for you and it will get even more special over the weekend. You have all the energy and self-belief you need to put on a show and make a good impression. You can still be controversial but be controversial for a reason.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no limit to what you can achieve between now and the end of the year, so get your act together and get working on whatever it is that inspires you. The chance of a lifetime could be round the next corner. Are you ready for it?

